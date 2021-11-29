Spanish newspapers melt for Vinicius Jr. after decisive goal

Vinicius Jr. once again stole the show in a victory for Real Madrid and made Spanish newspapers place him among the best in the world

In the dispute for the top of the table of Laliga, O Real Madrid received the Seville at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday (28) for the 16th round. Thanks to a great goal by Vinicius Jr, the meringues won by 2-1.

In the Spanish press, the Brazilian was, once again, the highlight. to the newspaper AT, in its headline, the shirt 20 is the ‘leader’ of Real de Carlo Ancelotti, now leader with four points advantage.

O Brand went beyond. On its Twitter profile, the daily has already placed Vinicius among the best players in the world today. In one of its analyses, the newspaper even compared his decisive goal with those previously scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi in the Spanish league.

“The Brazilian decided the game against Sevilla with a missile through the squad after leaving Ocampos on the ground with a chest control and Montiel with a sway in his waist. So he put the ball at the angle,” he wrote.

“Yes, the shot he played so many times in the stands made him give Madrid the three points and put the Bernabéu on their feet. Is there a better player than him today? Probably not. Perhaps Mbappé, whose future looks whiter every day. Florentine can smile”, completed.