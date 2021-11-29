Spider-Man 3: Movie Tickets Go On Sale Today (29)

Ticket sales for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Return Home in theaters start this Monday (29), from noon. The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios production is one of the most anticipated for fans and will likely be a top box office of 2021.

Among the features of the feature is the return of villains from the hero’s other films, such as Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (not yet credited actor) and Lagarto (actor not yet credited).

“Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will have to deal with the consequences of his identity as an arachnid being revealed by the Daily Bugle report. Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget his true identity. However, the spell does not go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man”, says the official synopsis of the feature film.

With the plot linked to the multiverse, which will result in the appearance of the villains, fans eagerly await a possible appearance by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The duo has already played “Amigão da Neighborhood” in other franchises and are expected to return in the character’s shoes this time.

Despite Holland and Garfield’s denial, several signs over the past few months have shown that the actors’ participation is quite possible. The theory gained even more strength after the release of the 2nd full trailer, which featured a “slip” in the Brazilian version.

Spider-Man: No Return Home premieres on December 16 in Brazilian cinemas.