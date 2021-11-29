‘Spider-Man 3’: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to be CONFIRMED in film tomorrow; Understand!

After months of speculation, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield can be CONFIRMED in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ tomorrow, 29.

Ticket pre-sales starts tomorrow at noon, and according to the sales website Fandango, the studio is preparing a surprise for fans… which appears to be the confirmation of the two other Spider-Men.

“We’ll have something cool to share every day, starting with a surprise on Monday from our good friend in Queens. And maybe he’ll bring some other friends too…” said journalist Erik Davis.

Fandango has teased the #SpiderManNoWayHome surprise coming tomorrow. “We’ll have something cool to share every single day, beginning on Monday w/ our good friend from Queens. And maybe he’ll bring a couple of other friends, too…,” said the outlet’s Erik Davis. pic.twitter.com/Ja9SjGkI82 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) November 28, 2021

Halfway through the week, a Marvel fan found a flaw in a new promotional artwork that revealed what appears to be the hero of Tobey Maguire. The image marks the first time that material officially released by Disney features an image of two eras of Spider-Man actors in the same frame.

The artwork was stamped on a promotional flyer as part of the launch of the barkbox, which is a monthly subscription service filled with toys for pets.

Here’s a video of what I got in the bark box. Just in case you thought the image was fake. pic.twitter.com/D6WWrjYv36 — Dom (@Dominic_kravitz) November 25, 2021

What’s up? Do you think the Tobey Maguire will be in the movie?

Remembering that ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ premiere on December 16, 2021 in national cinemas.

Watch the newest trailer for the feature

For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the big risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, and force him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.