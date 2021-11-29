Stay on top of this Monday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – World markets regain some balance after Friday’s defeat. Global health officials warn that the new Ômicron variant of Covid-19 is potentially high-risk, but there is still no evidence that it is any more deadly than Delta. Prices soar on speculation that OPEC and its allies will halt their program of incremental production increases. A survey shows a drop in the approval of the Bolsonaro government.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, November 29th.

1. Global markets retrace Ômicron’s path

Global markets recovered some, but not all, of their losses on Friday, as governments and health officials around the world stepped up their reaction to the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant, known as Ômicron.

The currency, which tracks the greenback against a basket of developed market economies, stabilized after the initial shock from the news, prompting traders to reprice the risk of interest rate hikes next year. At 8:52 am, the index was up 0.05% to 96.155, still firmly within the uptrend dating back to June.

European stock indices recovered about a third of what they had lost on Friday, while emerging market currencies, oil and base metals also enjoyed rallies of variable strength overnight.

2. Characteristics of Ômicron

The Ômicron variant was designated by the World Health Organization on Friday as a “concern variant”, but the UN body emphasized that there remains “substantial uncertainty” about the dangers it poses. This uncertainty extends to the effectiveness of the current generation of vaccines against it. THE Modern (:) and the to do (NYSE:) expressed confidence that their virus could be adapted to fight the new strain within a few months.

The results of preliminary research in South Africa, where it was first identified, suggest that it is sufficiently transmissible to ‘kick out’ the Delta variant that has dominated this year’s waves of infection worldwide. However, South African researchers also said that it tended to trigger only mild infections (something that may not be true for older populations in the northern hemisphere).

Several countries, including the US and Brazil, have already closed their borders to arrivals from South Africa and a handful of neighboring states. However, there is already evidence of the variant in places as far away as Canada, Australia and Europe.

3. American stock market

US equities are expected to follow the global pattern of a partial pullback when the market opens later, rebounding around 1% after falling more than 2% in a Friday session.

At 8:58 am, futures on the futures rose 0.66%, while futures on and 100 advanced 0.84% ​​and 1%, respectively.

Retail inventories will likely be in focus later, against a backdrop of anecdotal reports suggesting that Black Friday sales volumes in brick-and-mortar stores were still more than 25% below the 2019 level, suggesting the move to online, which was accelerated by the pandemic, is not being fully reversed as mobility restrictions ease.

Also of interest will be the travel and hospitality sectors, which suffered a lot on Friday with the news of the Ômicron variant.

4. Bolsonaro government approval drops

The approval of the Jair Bolsonaro government has dropped to 19%, according to a survey carried out by the Atlas consultancy. In November 2020, this index was 31%. Those who assess the government as bad or very bad add up to 60% and those who consider it regular are 20%. The poll was carried out between the 23rd and 26th of November, with 4,921 voters, and has a margin of error of one percentage point.

Among the issues that were questioned and that most affected government performance, 72.3% of respondents answered that the economy is bad, against 9.7% who assess it as positive. For 59.2%, corruption in the country is increasing and 65.2% see crime growing.

Still on the political scene, the PSDB elected on Saturday, 27, the governor of São Paulo, João Dória, as the party’s candidate for the presidency in the 2022 elections. In an interview with Valor Econômico, Dória refused to be called a “third way ”, but affirmed that his position is frontal against Bolsonaro and ex-president Lula.

On the political agenda, the PEC dos Precatório should be voted on by the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) tomorrow, 30. According to a survey by Necton Research, 11 of the 27 senators that make up the CCJ have no defined position, while 6 senators are in favor to the PEC and 10 contrary. The government is negotiating with the PSD, with 4 senators in the Commission and 11 in the Senate, to get the party’s support.

5. Oil recovers in OPEC + production speculation

Crude oil prices rose more than 5%, rebounding after dropping as low as $10 a barrel on Friday due to concerns over the Ômicron. The recovery was helped by speculation that OPEC and Russia will decide not to increase production in January, reflecting the new outlook for fuel demand and the decision by the US and other major importers to release strategic reserves in the coming months.

At 9:02 am, US oil futures were up 4.94% to $71.52 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 4.65% to $74.92 a barrel.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on net speculative positioning will be released later in the day, having been pushed back on Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.