Steam has new record for concurrent active users: over 27 million

The platform also records a new record of in-game users

THE steam the biggest platform on the PC is fired, without a doubt. During the pandemic, due to isolation, The Valve’s platform registered record numbers of active users. Now that the pandemic has eased, many players have already returned to their routine, but that hasn’t stopped Steam from registering new and even bigger numbers. On a tweet published yesterday, the profile SteamDB announced that the platform had more than 27 million users online.

Being more specific, 27,384,959 players were online at the same time. The previous record was 26.9 million users in April. At the time of this news, 25.6 million players are online. It doesn’t mean that everyone who was online was playing. At the time of this record, 7.8 million were actively playing something, which is another record for Steam as well.

In February of last year, just before the Covid-19 explosion in the world happened, Steam registered its first record (18.8M) since January 2018, which was 18.5 million active users and that number has only been increasing since then. . As soon as the world lockdown began, as of March, the numbers increased to 20 million, after 22 million in March. In December 2020, the number passed 24 million and reached 26.5 million in February of this year with the previous record taking place in April as mentioned before.



Among the most played games, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains at the top, as always, and today it has almost reached the home of one million simultaneous players. After him comes DOTA 2, with numbers even close. PUBG, New World, Apex Legends, Team Fortress 2, GTA V and Farming Simulator 22, Rust and MIR4 close the top 10 most played games at the moment.

A curious thing that the SteamDB profile published just now is that there are more people playing Farming Simulator 22 than Battlefield 2042. The numbers show more than 93,000 people being farmers and 46,000 facing the war of the future. Although the peak number of players between the two games is roughly the same, it’s worth remembering that BF 2042 was released three days earlier. In other words, Farming Simulator 22 is performing better in general.

Via: Gamesradar