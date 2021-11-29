Sthe and Dynho talk about sex life

Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos gave Dayane Mello details about their sexual lives with their respective partners, Mirella and Victor Igoh, during a chat at dawn today, on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

The dancer was enacting a situation when the model asked if the influencer liked to be beaten during sex. “I like it,” Sthe revealed. “Oh, Teté,” declared Day. “It’s not a wrestling match, it’s not a beating,” said the digital influencer.

Day asked if the fiance Victor Igoh, also liked to be beaten. “Is it possible to do it too?”

Oh, I’ve done it already. He slapped my face and I shoved

, confessed Sthe Matos, giving one, slapping the wind with one hand.

Unaware that Mirella has already started the divorce process for repudiating his exchange of caresses with the influencer, Dynho revealed that the singer’s apartment underwent a renovation and had a mirror placed on the ceiling, as well as a poly dance.

She had a mirror put up on the ceiling because she likes to see it too and a poly dance with a stage like that.

“Oh, love. I love poly dancing. I think it’s beautiful. Does she do poly dancing? Does she like it?”, Day asked. “Does,” said the dancer. “She’s upside down, she rolls like that, she does everything?” Sthe wanted to know. “Everything,” Dynho said. “Damn you bastard,” shot the model.