Stone case opens doubt about credit in fintechs

The bankruptcy of British credit fintech Greensill, at the beginning of the year, triggered the first warning about the lending models of financial companies not linked to banks. In recent weeks, this fear has returned to investors after the Brazilian Stone, which interrupted the concessions after a jump in default, not being able to clearly convey when it will return to lending money.

But could this pose a systemic risk? For analysts, no. However, Stone, which saw its shares fall 80% this year, is focused precisely on the segment considered more delicate: the lines of loans guaranteed by future sales forecasts by retailers, who have an important chance of not being confirmed – even more so in a scenario of weak economy in Brazil.

For analysts, an issue that alleviates the tension in the market is that, despite recent growth, the share of credit concentrated in the hands of fintechs is still small. Bradesco alone released R$30 billion through digital channels until September – more than all fintechs put together. There are no official statistics, but industry estimates are that credit fintechs will release from R$40 billion to R$50 billion in 2021.

Entities representing fintechs claim that the segment has solid models to avoid default. “Fintechs operate in niches poorly served by banks”, explains the president of the Brazilian Association of Digital Credit (ABCD), Sandro Reiss, stressing that default rates are very similar or equal to those of large banks.

Nubank, which attracted millions of customers before “without a bank”, ended September with a default rate of 3.3%, considering credit card delays of more than 90 days, below the national average for the modality, of 4.8% .

And regulatory changes, such as open banking and positive registration, can reduce the information disadvantage of new players vis-à-vis banks, assesses Carlos Macedo, an analyst associated with Ohmresearch. “The more information the better. That way both the bank and fintech will be able to differentiate good and bad payers.”

For Silvio Marote, a partner at Bain & Company, the difference in access to data will get smaller. “You are giving information to more market participants”, he points out. And, in the case of credit, the more data, the lower the risk.

The proliferation of credit fintechs is a reality in Brazil, but it has been happening at a faster pace in other countries, such as China. The executive director of financial services at Accenture, Maurício Barbosa, notes that the credit offer in Asia has even attracted retail giants such as Alibaba. “We are going to see more and more other segments placing loan offers”, he points out. For him, the increase in institutions would not necessarily cause an increase in default. Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

