SUS is better prepared if there is a third wave of cases

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said today that the SUS (Unified Health System) is better prepared for the eventuality of a third wave of covid-19 cases.

Queiroga also reaffirmed that omicron, the newest variant of the new coronavirus, initially detected in South Africa, is a variant of concern, but not despair.

Queiroga’s speeches were spoken in Salvador, where the minister signed a contract with Pfizer to purchase 100 million doses of the laboratory’s covid-19 vaccine next year.

“We have health authorities committed to providing quality care to our population. Today, if there is an eventual third wave, we are in a much better position to assist our population,” added the minister.

The agreement with Pfizer could be expanded to another 50 million doses next year, bringing the total to 150 million doses of the immunizing agent.

Also present at the ceremony, the president of Pfizer in Brazil, Marta Diez, said that the agreement could include possible evolutions of the vaccine to face the omicron variant.

Queiroga said the government will also use the remaining doses of this year in the covid-19 vaccination campaign next year, and 120 million doses of AstraZeneca that will arrive in the country next year.

Without directly citing CoronaVac, a vaccine against covid-19 from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, bottled by the Butantan Institute and which kicked off the vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Brazil in January, Queiroga said that the ministry will only buy vaccines that have definitive registration at Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

CoronaVac has, for the time being, only authorization for emergency use. “There is no longer any reason to purchase an immunizing agent with emergency registration,” said the minister.

CoronaVac has been the target of frequent friction between the federal government and the state of São Paulo, to which Butantan is linked. São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB) and president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) are political enemies.