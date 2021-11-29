Sylvinho praises Du Queiroz’s development and talks about Corinthians’ base performance

This Sunday, Corinthians won Athletico-PR and reached its eighth consecutive triumph at the Neo Química Arena. One of the big names in the game was defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, who played a large number of tackles. In this way, coach Sylvinho spoke about the 21-year-old’s moment.

“I’m not able to format a team for the next game on Sunday. I’m still digesting and responding to situations that occurred during the game. I left Corinthians’s base, spent my childhood and youth there, I came from Terrão. I really identify with these athletes, it’s an important foundation for us. I’m very happy for this athlete’s contract renewal, he always showed in his eye the desire to stay here and play“, declared the commander at a press conference after the final whistle.

The contract for shirt 37 with Timão was renewed last October. With the new arrangement, the player’s bond, which was valid until February of next year, was extended until December 31, 2024.

“It has extraordinary physical qualities, technical as well. It’s very young, has a lot of room for growth. We saw that this athlete, after a couple of months of work, started to gain space. Very happy for him and for so many others. Adson, GP, Roni who came back with us, João Victor. They are athletes who have responded and I am very happy. I call them our Sub-23. Mixed with more experienced athletes who have already won everything, this mixture is part of the most important pillars that we have,” added the coach.

As a result of his good performance against the team from Paraná, Du Queiroz was elected the best player of the match. After the final whistle, the athlete received the award and was thrilled to remember his origins.

