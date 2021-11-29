Symptoms of the Ômicron variant, according to the South African Medical Association

Despite all the unknowns about the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, the symptoms seen so far in infected people do not seem to present more aggravated forms. According to doctor Angelique Coetzee, president of Sama (Medical Association of South Africa), muscle pain, tiredness and malaise for 1 or 2 days were the most reported complaints.

Angelique was the one who diagnosed the first patients with the variant. In an interview with Fantástico, she said that she considers the restrictive measures that suspended flights from African countries to be rash.

“We need to observe the evolution of the patients’ clinical condition because, for now, we are only observing mild symptoms”, he said.

Credit: BlackJack3D/istockClassic covid symptoms, such as loss of smell and coughing, were not observed in the Ômicron variant

Also according to her, the first seven patients infected with the variant who went through it complained of extreme tiredness, body aches and headaches.

They did not present cough or loss of smell, classic symptoms of covid-19.

The doctor also said that Ômicron caused rare hospital admissions. Most patients are recovering at home.

Features of the new variant

Ômicron surprised scientists by the high number of mutations, the highest seen so far. There are 50 in total, with about 32 in the spike protein alone, part of the virus used to enter cells and the target of most vaccines against covid-19.

Precisely because of this number of mutations, Ômicron was classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern.

Credit: LeArchitecto/istockVariant worries because of the high number of mutations

“Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to other VOCs (variants of concern),” said WHO.

Also according to the entity, the variant was detected at faster rates than previous outbreaks of infection, suggesting that it may have “a growth advantage”.

Situation in Brazil

In Brazil, so far, there is no confirmed case of the variant, but health authorities are monitoring a man who tested positive for covid-19 after arriving in São Paulo from South Africa.

He is isolated and the case was referred to the Adolfo Lutz Institute for virus sequencing. The test result should come out in the next few days.