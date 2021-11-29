Tatá Werneck makes fun of Luciano Huck and leaves Marcos Mion speechless · TV News

Tatá Werneck made fun of Luciano Huck and left Marcos Mion speechless in the premiere episode of Lady Night’s sixth season on Multishow. With the new titleholder of Caldeirão as a guest in the comedian, the comedian took the opportunity to recall the characteristic pictures of the program before being commanded by Angélica’s husband.

Mion’s talk show interview was aired on November 15 on Globo’s pay TV channel. “You went there with Roberto Marinho [1904-2003]? Did you kiss the statue?” Tata asked. “I went there to ask for the blessing. They said I had to do this, I went there and did it. And I yelled a curse, but then I apologized,” commented the former Recorder.

“He’s in there, you know? Roberto Marinho, I’m sorry,” joked the comedian. “Hahaha, Tatá, I’m not going to share this one, I’m coming now, you’re already enshrined”, dodged the former presenter of A Fazenda.

“Now, for you to take over from Luciano Huck and Caldeirão, you have to be prepared to do some things. Are you prepared to create obstacles that cost more than the prize itself?”, asked the Globo employee, but Mion preferred to “soap” over the fuss.

“Are you prepared to renovate a Volkswagen Beetle, put a swimming pool in it, making the vehicle unfeasible? Are you ready to turn a boy’s room into a football field where there is no longer a bed for this boy to sleep?”, joked the woman from Rafa Vitti on the paintings Lata Velha and Lar Doce Lar.

The titleholder of Lady Night took the opportunity to play with Spelling, a competition in which elementary and high school students competed in the program: “Are you prepared to tell a child that she lost a million reais because of a ‘ç’ ?”.

Sharp, Tatá Werneck did not leave out Luciano Huck’s inconstancy with politics. “And are you prepared to say you’re going to be president and then say no, then say yes, then say no? He’s prepared, he’s prepared to take over Huck’s Cauldron!”, she concluded. The new station employee just laughed nervously.

“You spent more than a decade at Record. How was that near-death experience?”, Clara Maria’s mother mocked. “Tatá, help me, for God’s sake,” asked the guest. “We love Record, we love it. Just kidding”, concluded the presenter.

The sixth season of Lady Night premiered on Multishow on November 15th and will feature 15 episodes. On open TV, some of these interviews are scheduled to be shown, with a different edition, in early 2022.

