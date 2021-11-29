Teresina and eight other capitals in the Northeast will be connected with a 5G network by July

Photo: Hérlon Moraes/ Cidadeverde.com

The Northeast will experience a jump in connectivity in the coming years, after the conclusion of the 5G auction. With the commitments defined in the tender, Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe will benefit from a telecommunications infrastructure, which will exponentially expand access to the internet.

Teresina and other northeastern capitals will be the first to receive 5G, until July of next year. Then, cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants will be served until the beginning of 2023 and, in a staggered manner, coverage will be extended to other cities.

The auction notice also established commitments to expand 4G coverage, assuming that this is the new minimum connectivity standard. In the Northeast, by 2029, the 4G network will reach 3,096 locations – equivalent to 41% of all locations with the service provided for by the notice – and 30 municipalities (ie, 7% of all Brazilian cities listed to receive this benefit) .

In addition to municipal headquarters and small locations (districts or communities), 776 stretches of federal highways that cut across the Northeastern states will have 4G internet coverage, totaling 11,200 kilometers of roads. The deadline for ensuring infrastructure on the highways ends in 2029, but there are annual targets to be met.

The bidding for radio frequency bands opened the market for two new mobile telephony operators in the Region: in addition to operators Tim, Vivo and Claro, Northeasterners will have the services provided by Brisanet and Winity II.

For the Minister of Communications, the arrival of new operators is essential to increase competition and may lead to a reduction in prices currently practiced in the mobile telephony sector.

The total economic value obtained from the auction was R$47.2 billion. Of the total, BRL 42.4 billion will be reverted to investments and BRL 4.8 billion will go to the Union’s coffers.

With information Ministry of Communications

[email protected]