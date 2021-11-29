Tesouro Direto: with a new increase in IPCA projections, returns on inflation government bonds advance

After the strong risk aversion movement seen on Friday (26) because of concerns about Ômicron, a new variant of the coronavirus first detected in South Africa, global assets seem to reverse part of the losses this Monday (29 ).

On the local scene, upward revisions in inflation expectations and downward revisions in economic growth estimates for this year and next, as predicted in the Central Bank’s Focus Report, released today, set the tone for the negotiations.

During the morning, government bonds traded on the Treasury Direct presented a slight increase in rates. In the first update of the day, the Prefixed Treasury 2024 offered a return of 11.83% per year, compared to 11.81% per year seen in the previous session. At the same time, the interest offered by the Prefixed Treasury 2026 advanced from 11.73% to 11.75% per year.

Among inflation-linked securities, in the first update of the day, the real rates offered by the Treasury IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 were 5.20% per year – higher than the 5.17% registered on Friday (26). The Treasury IPCA+ 2055, with semiannual interest payments, in turn, offered real interest of 5.33% per year – a percentage higher than the 5.30% of the previous session.

According to a report by analysts from Bradesco BBI, the yield curve was influenced in the last week mainly by the expectation of a less intense monetary tightening than previously expected by the market, which mainly impacted the long part of the curve.

In this context, fixed rates returned to levels below 12% in short and long maturities, while a large part of the market expects an interest rate close to 11.75% per annum at the end of the high cycle, according to specialists.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Monday morning (29):

Focus and IGP-M

In the local economic agenda, the financial market raised, for the 34th consecutive week, the projections for inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year, this time from 10.12% to 10.15%. This is shown in the Focus report, by the Central Bank, released this Monday morning (29).

There was also a change in the estimates of economists consulted by the monetary authority for the official inflation of 2022, which went from 4.96% to 5.00%, in the 19th consecutive increase. As a result, expectations reached the ceiling of the inflation target for next year, which is 3.5% per year, with an interval of 1.5 percentage points (pp) up or down.

There was even worse expectations for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year, from an expansion of 4.80% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 4.78%. For 2022, the median of economists’ projections are for growth of 0.58% in activity, compared to 0.70% previously.

Even though expectations for inflation have risen once again, financial agents maintained their projections for the Selic to rise at 9.25% per year at the end of 2021, and 11.25% per year in December 2022. In other words: the estimate for the advance of the basic interest rate at 1.5 percentage points at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which takes place between December 7th and 8th, was also maintained.

Another highlight on the economic agenda is inflation measured by the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), released today. According to Fundação Getulio Vargas, the index changed 0.02% in November, after rising 0.64% in the previous month. The result was below the floor of the Broadcast Projections survey, which indicated an increase of 0.15% for the indicator. The median was 0.30%.

With this result, the indicator accumulates high of 16.77% in the year and 17.89% in 12 months. Just as a basis for comparison, in November 2020, the IGP-M had risen 3.28% and accumulated an increase of 24.52% in 12 months.

The retreat was driven by the fall in the prices of commodities, such as iron ore, soybeans and corn – even though fuels registered strong increases in refineries in November, according to André Braz, coordinator of price indices.

PEC of Precatório, decision in PSDB and Ômicron

The week is full of big decisions on the political scene. One of the highlights is in the PEC dos Precatórios, whose voting is scheduled to take place in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate on Tuesday (30). The government’s intention is to vote on the text also in plenary on the same day.

The text of the PEC changes the calculation of the spending ceiling and opens R$ 106.1 billion in space for spending in 2022, especially with Auxílio Brasil – a program that replaces Bolsa Família.

According to the newspaper’s poll The globe, if the Precatório PEC is rejected by Congress and the new variant Ômicron spreads, the Ministry of Economy works with the hypothesis of recreating the “war budget”, a text that allows the fiscal rules to be relaxed during the period of public calamity .

Also on the political scene, the PSDB dispute finally came to an end this weekend. After an imbroglio in the vote, João Doria, governor of São Paulo, won the caucuses last Saturday (27) and will be the party’s candidate in the dispute for the presidency in 2022.

Doria received 53.99% of the votes. He disputed the candidacy with the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, who received 44.66% of the votes, and the former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio, who had 1.35%.

In his first interview after winning the PSDB previews to run for president in 2022, João Doria told CNN this Sunday (28) to judge “possible” an alliance with Sergio Moro, quoted as the name of Podemos for Planalto.

“It’s possible. I have good relations with Sergio Moro and I respect him, there would be no reason not to maintain relations with someone who helped Brazil, with someone who contributed to Lava Jato”, said the governor.

Another highlight is the follow-up of the Ômicron variant in Brazil. Yesterday, Anvisa said it identified the Covid-19 in a Brazilian passenger who arrived from South Africa, but there is still no confirmation that it is the new variant.

International scene

On the external radar, investors monitor information about the Ômicron variant to understand whether it actually poses a threat to the reopening of the global economy. This morning, European stocks and the oil market partially reverse last week’s losses.

Preliminary studies by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that the variant poses a greater risk of reinfection, but it is still unclear whether it causes more severe cases compared to other variants, including Delta.

For Goldman Sachs analysts, in this context, it is not yet necessary to make major changes to the portfolio, as long as existing vaccines remain effective and Ômicron is no more dangerous than other strains, the bank’s experts wrote in a report.

Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Australia and Hong Kong have already confirmed that they have detected cases of the Ômicron variant.

On Friday, oil prices dropped by up to 13%, the worst performance in 2021 to date. This Monday (29), Brent barrel prices advance by more than 4%, and WTI barrel prices, by more than 5%.

It is speculated that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) may halt the increase in production because of the effects of the spread of the Ômicron variant.

