That was close! CSA runs over Brasil de Pelotas in King Pelé, but Avaí’s victory frustrates access: 4-0

Unfortunately it didn’t, fan. The CSA went from heaven to hell this Sunday afternoon (28). The team came close to playing the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship in 2022, but ended up failing. At the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió, Azulão beat the already relegated Brasil de Pelotas, by 4-0. Matheus Felipe, Marco Túlio and Dellatorre did it in the first half, and Yuri Castilho decreed the rout in the complementary stage

The classification for the elite of the national was almost certain until around 40 minutes of the second half. However, in the Ressacada, Avaí turned the score over Sampaio Corrêa, went to 64 points, and won the last spot. CRB lost to Operário-PR, in Paraná, by 2-0, and was in 7th position. With the result, the sailor team finished the second in 5th place, with 62 goals. In turn, Xavante ended the competition with Brasil de Pelotas in the last position, with 23 points. Check out how the duel was at Gazetaweb’s Real Time!

FIRST TIME

The CSA was simply left in the opening stage, especially from the middle of the first half. Thus, he lost several chances to open the bookmark. It soon began by putting pressure on Brasil de Pelotas. Three minutes into the game, the team had two clear chances to score. On the counterattack, Marco Túlio fired, entered the area and submitted on top of goalkeeper Marcelo. In the sequence, Dellatorre received from Marco Túlio in the penalty area of ​​the penalty area, but arrived hitting over the goal of Brazil.

On minute 13, Yuri Castilho lost an unbelievable goal to Rei Pelé. Everton Silva made the cross for the forward, who, very confident, ended up throwing it wide open. It lacked tranquility. After so much pressure, the goal came out. In Gabriel’s corner kick, Dellatorre dodged his head and Matheus took the rebound to open the scoreboard in his farewell match against Azulão.