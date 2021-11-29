The biggest plane to have the painting of Brazil is back in the country, watch the landing





It is back in our country this Sunday, November 28, the largest model airplane in the world to have the Brazilian flag stamped as a painting on its entire fuselage, whose landing you can see below in this article.

As it is already well known throughout the country, Azul Linhas Aéreas has some of its planes painted with the patriotic special scheme of the flag, including the jet registered under the registration number PR-AIV, of the Airbus A330-200 model.

The great aircraft for intercontinental flights has for many years been sporting the beautiful and striking colors, flying both on national routes and to international destinations such as Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, in the United States, and Lisbon and Porto, in Portugal, however, since the 5th October had been taken to Mexico.

The trip to the North American country, however, was not for a commercial passenger or cargo transport flight, but for the Airbus A330 to be subjected to highly complex scheduled maintenance.

Thus, after a long period out of operation before going to Mexico, and more than 2 months on Mexican soil, the PR-AIV now returns and, possibly, in a short time it will be back on the airline’s network.





At the time this article was published, the plane was over the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, traveling towards Azul’s main base, the Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP). About an hour later, the beautiful jet landed at its destination.

The landing could be watched live through the camera on the Golf Oscar Romeo channel on YouTube, and the recording of that moment can be seen in the video below. Below the video, you can also follow the live camera showing the airport:



