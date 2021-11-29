The challenge of the complex demand for health services – 11/28/2021 – Marcia Castro

Although the current moment of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil is one of a decrease in cases and deaths, the worsening situation in Europe and the emergence of a new variant of concern (omicron) should serve as a warning. It is necessary to intensify, not relax, actions that seek to contain the virus. Testing in primary care and at points of entry into the country, presentation of a vaccination certificate for entry into the country and for activities in closed environments, and maintenance of the use of masks are crucial measures.

In addition to Covid-19, there are other diseases that, although they do not occupy frequent space in the media, affect child development, lead to early death, reduce the country’s productive capacity, and contribute to further increasing inequalities.

For example, when congenital syphilis is detected, it can be treated with an effective and low-cost medication. However, about 8.2 children per thousand live births are born with congenital syphilis in Brazil, and the country accounts for 85% of cases in the Americas.

With regard to HIV/AIDS, the national control program created in 1988 provided universal access to medicines for infected people (first low/middle income country to do so). Despite advances, the increase in incidence and mortality in some regions, the high prevalence among vulnerable groups, the reduction of the public budget and the weakening of the participation of civil society are worrying.

Low vaccination coverage makes the country vulnerable to possible reintroductions and outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. In 2019, Brazil lost its measles elimination certificate, and polio vaccine coverage has been falling since 2015, reaching around 60% in 2020, well below the ideal coverage (95%) and extremely worrying.

Dengue is endemic and epidemics have been more intense in recent decades. The disorderly growth of cities contributes to expanding the geographical extension of the disease. Zika virus, which had devastating consequences in causing congenital Zika syndrome, continues to circulate (5,710 Zika cases in 2021—as of mid-October). Without cross-sector measures that change the structural conditions of infrastructure and housing that contribute to transmission, it is a matter of time before a new Zika epidemic breaks out and again disproportionately affects the most vulnerable.

In addition to these challenges, hunger is back in Brazil. Recent images of indigenous children with distended bellies due to illnesses recall photos documented during Oswaldo Cruz’s expedition to the Amazon in 1910. History does not repeat itself, but rhymes. And Brazil experiences rhymes with a past to which it should not return.

These and other health issues are challenging but not insurmountable. After all, Brazil is the only country with a population of more than 100 million inhabitants that has a universal, free healthcare system that has equity as one of its pillars. A system that over three decades was one of the greatest mechanisms for reducing inequality in access to health.

At a time when Brazil is facing the demand for health services that already existed before the pandemic, the pent-up demand for care and procedures due to the pandemic and the future demand as a result of the consequences of Covid-19, only one path will allow to serve the population with fairness. The path lies in strengthening the SUS and its primary care network, in valuing scientific development, in supporting research institutions and in political commitment to a social agenda that seeks to reduce inequalities. Without that, paraphrasing Prof. Gonzalo Vecina, will be “barbarism.”