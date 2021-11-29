The Farm 13: See who won this Sunday’s Trial of Fire (38)

This Sunday (28) there was another one Fireproof in “The Farm 13” and this time dayane, Solange and Dynho were the ones drawn to play. Despite the test being broadcast only on Monday (29), some excerpts were shown through the PlayPlus and it is already possible to know which pawn did better. Want to find out? So, come with the POPline.

dayane, Dynho and Solange were the ones drawn to participate in the Fireproof From this week. The dynamic, more than anything else, required a lot of agility from the participants. Dynho and Dayane spent a good part of the dispute almost tied, but the ex-husband of MC Mirella did better in the race.

Dynho arriving at headquarters with the lantern in hand. #The farmpic.twitter.com/CWo8i5wngx — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 28, 2021

With Dynho’s victory in the Trial of Fire, the pawn guaranteed the lamp power. With that, in the next formation of the roça, it will be able to change the direction of the game. the power of red flame, chosen through TikTok, will give the participant the possibility to select two pawns, who will face a new vote, to occupy the fourth seat in the hot seat.

Also, from now on, the bay will only be occupied by three roceiros. Besides Solange and dayane, who lost the race, Marina she was also “invited” to stay in the room furthest away from the headquarters. However, it was Dynho responsible for that choice.

You can already see that many new features will mark the final stretch of “The Farm 13“, huh? So, in order not to miss any details, just keep an eye on the POPline and, of course, on Record.

