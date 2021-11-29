The Million Show falters again and asks about Ronnie Von wrong

This column is far from chasing the Show of the Million, so much so that it considers it the best SBT hit in 2021, but it has already identified three wrong or poorly formulated questions in its reprint with Celso Portiolli. The third mistake was aired on the last show of the season, aired last Friday (26), in a question about the singer and presenter Ronnie Von.

At the game show, Celso Portiolli asked participant Natalia Ferrer, from Ceará: “Which singer was considered the prince of the Jovem Guarda?”. The four alternatives were: Erasmo Carlos, Jerry Adriani, Roberto Carlos and Ronnie Von. “It’s not difficult,” said the presenter. The candidate opted for the boards, and two options ended in a tie (five votes for Roberto and five for Ronnie).

“If you think about it, you’re right,” insisted Portiolli. Natalia risked the fourth alternative and, according to the program, got it right, earning R$ 10 thousand. “Robertão is the king, prince was Ronnie Von, and still is! Kiss, Ronnie Von!”, said the SBT presenter. The participant continued in the program until she stopped with R$ 40 thousand.

After all, what’s wrong with asking about Ronnie Von? Simple. He was considered a prince, but he never joined the Young Guard. This confusion is so recurrent that the artist himself clarified on his YouTube channel that he did not belong to the Record program headed by Roberto Carlos and that it became synonymous with the musical movement of the 60s. Ronnie, in turn, commanded another attraction on the same station with singers, The Little World by Ronnie Von.

“My contact with the Jovem Guarda people at the time was none, even because I was never part of the Jovem Guarda. I came up at that time. I’ve been trying to say this for 54 years and I say it every day of God: I wasn’t part of the Jovem Guarda! I emerged around the same time, but I have nothing to do with Young Guard. Every single day of God, people say, ‘Ronnie from the Young Guard.’ I’ve never done the Young Guard show, but everyone says ‘Young Guard Ronnie’”, explained the singer and presenter on his profile on the videos platform.

On the 19th, the Show do Milhão aired a question with two correct answers. “What sport is called ‘strike’ played in?”. Participant Bruno Martins chose the fourth alternative, bowling, and got it right. However, another option could also be considered right.

Among the answers to the question, which was worth R$4,000, there were table tennis, baseball and chess. While “strike” is best known in bowling (when the player drops all the pins at once), baseball has a play of the same name, when the hitter fails to hit the ball in a shot.

On October 29, Show do Milhão selected a poorly formulated question about the movie 2 Filhos de Francisco (2005). Portiolli asked: “In the film ‘Two Sons of Francisco’, what do Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano eat as a method to improve their voice?”. The alternatives: onion liver, raw egg, papaya with milk, banana peel. Competitor Clarice Rodrigues de Oliveira, from Nova Iguaçu (RJ), answered the second option and earned R$30,000.

Unlike what the program asked, Luciano does not appear in the scene. In fact, he wasn’t even born in the period depicted. The brothers who eat raw eggs are Mirosmar (Dablio Moreira) and Emival (Marcos Henrique).

Wrong questions from the Show do Milhão have already yielded lawsuits to SBT. In June 2000, Ana Lúcia Serbeto de Freitas Matos did not answer the “question of the million” and decided to stop with R$ 500 thousand, but she called the courts because the question was poorly formulated.

The question was: “Does the Constitution recognize the rights of Indians for how much of the Brazilian territory?” The program claimed to have extracted the information from the Federal Constitution, but the participant’s lawyers discovered that the SBT resorted to the Barsa Encyclopedia. She asked for R$ 500 thousand in compensation for moral damages. Got R$ 125 thousand.

In 2001, a participant responded that Tom, from the Tom & Jerry cartoon, was blue, but the program claimed it was grey. As the cat appears blue in some episodes, the contestant got another chance.

