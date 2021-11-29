The rare mosaic from ancient Rome found by a farmer’s son during lockdown

5 hours ago

Credit, historic england Photo caption, The mosaic is considered rare because of the scenes it shows

Young Briton Jim Irvine found an extraordinary 1500-year-old archaeological find while walking on his father’s farm, farmer Brian Naylor, during last year’s UK pandemic lockdown.

Irvine said he saw some “unusual ceramics” on the farm and the site was investigated.

While excavating the field, archaeologists at the University of Leicester found a Roman villa (a sort of country house) from the period when the Roman Empire had extended into what is now England.

In the village, researchers found a rare mosaic from around 1500 years ago that has been described as the “most important Roman mosaic found in the last 100 years”.

The find is so important that the village and mosaic have received protection from the UK government and have been included in the list of monuments of relevance in the country.

Historic England, which finances the excavation, said the mosaic is “one of the most extraordinary and important ever found in the UK”.

A mosaic is an image constructed from small pieces of glass, stone, shells or tiles. It is a type of art that had its heyday in Greco-Roman antiquity and that often depicted mythological scenes.

Credit, historic england Photo caption, Urgent excavations began after the young man found ceramics at the site.

The mosaic found now forms the floor of what was likely the villa’s dining or entertainment area. It has dimensions of 11 by 7 meters, that is, 77 square meters.

It is considered “unique” in that it depicts the warrior Achilles in his battle against Hector at the end of the Trojan War.

The events of the Trojan War are described in several literary texts from ancient Greece, including Homer’s epic poem the Iliad, which is at least 2500 years old.

Archeologists say that the owner of the village must have known classical literature to have chosen this specific design.

“This is by far the most interesting Roman mosaic found in the UK in the last 100 years,” says John Thomas, head of the Department of Archeology at the University of Leicester and coordinator of the excavations.