The Rooster won! Atlético-MG allows himself to cry out as a “champion”; see reactions in Mineirão | athletic-mg

Five decades! Generations and generations waiting, being disappointed by the failed attempts. Some already incredulous that they would see the Brazilian champion Galo. But the time has come! From the oldest fan (and with the scream for the longest time), passing by the idol and king of Athletic, José Reinaldo de Lima, to the youngest Alvinegro. All of Atlético-MG already allow themselves to shout: “he is champion”.

Sunday, November 28, 2021 did not mark Atlético-MG’s bi-championship in Brazil. But it will remain imprinted in the Atletico’s memory as the day when everyone allowed themselves to shout out the words that had been stuck for so long.

Two stitches to go, as I said, Cuca. It may even come this Tuesday, if the competitor Flamengo does not win Ceará, at Maracanã. If not, the chance will be on Thursday when absolute leader Galo visits Bahia, in Fonte Nova. There are 78 points won, 11 more than the Rio team.

But the certainty of the title is already present among the Atleticans. Precaution (a characteristic of a good part of the Alvinegro fans), did not allow the unisonous cry of “is champion” to come out at Mineirão, in previous games. But the 2-1 comeback victory over Fluminense left behind any “trigger” in memory.

Gone are the negative memories of 1977, 1980, 1999, 2012 and 2015 and, why not, last year. In all of them, Galo was close to the title, but did not reach the glory. Now, performances and results do not allow us to be more pessimistic. The bi-championship comes!

After the victory over Fluminense, emotion took over the stands at Mineirão. Globo images show the emotion of fans of all ages. The fact fell that Galo will be the Brazilian champion!

The team commanded by Cuca, now perhaps the greatest coach in the club’s history (because he also won the unprecedented Galo title of the Libertadores), will join other players, such as the well-known “trio maldito” (cursed by the opponents) of Jairo , Mário de Castro and Said; by Dadá Maravilha, from the generation of Reinaldo or, more recently, by Victor, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Diego Tardelli.