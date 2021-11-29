The stock market rises and the dollar is stable, despite the advance of the new South African variant

RIO – The stock market rises while the dollar operated close to stability against the real earlier this Monday. After crashing last Friday, global markets are monitoring news about the new variant of the coronavirus, omicron.

Around 10:15 am, the Ibovespa rose 1.57%, to 103,826 points. At the same time, the American currency had a slight increase of 0.11%, traded at R$5,6009.

The B3 main index followed movements seen abroad. Global exchanges show a recovery in the trading session, still modest compared to losses on Friday.

Around 9:40 am, Brasília time, the London Stock Exchange rose 1.15% and the Frankfurt stock market, 0.54%. In Paris, there was an increase of 0.99%.

In the US, the Dow Jones futures index was up 0.5%. S&P and Nasdaq had even bigger gains, up 0.75% and 0.95% respectively.

Asian stock markets closed on a fall. The Nikkei index, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, dropped 1.63%. In Hong Kong, there was a drop of 0.95% and, in China, of 0.04%.

Worries follow

Even with the recovery rehearsed for the day, uncertainties remain and should influence the behavior of investors in the coming weeks until the scenario proves less unpredictable.

Markets are still evaluating the possible effects of the virus on the global economy, which is still recovering from the consequences left by the pandemic.

Read more: Ômicron has only caused ‘mild symptoms’ so far, says a South African doctor who has treated dozens with the variant

Many countries have already closed borders to African nations where the virus was initially detected. Japan was even stricter and banned the entry of all non-resident foreigners.

This directly affects the aviation and tourism sector. As of Friday, airline stocks were among the biggest casualties around the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the new variant is expected to spread internationally, presenting a “very high” global risk of outbreaks of Covid-19 infection that could have “serious consequences” in some areas .

But there are still several doubts, such as, for example, the effectiveness of existing immunizers in relation to the new strain.

One of the movements that should be observed by investors is the reaction of central banks around the world, which began to announce the withdrawal of their stimulus programs.

Both the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, and the mandate of the Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, speak today.

And it cannot be forgotten that omicron is added to the already extensive list of problems that the domestic market must deal with.

During the week, there is an expectation for the vote on the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, after a request for views.

And on the investors’ radar, the disclosure of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter by the IBGE.

oil rises

After falling 10% on Friday, oil rose as well. The Brent-type barrel, a reference in the international market, rose by more than 3%, quoted at US$ 75. The American light oil (WTI), on the other hand, advanced 4%, to US$ 71 a barrel.