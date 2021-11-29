There are more people playing Farming Simulator 2022 than Battlefield 2042

This week, DICE’s game dropped to No. 2 on Steam’s bestseller list

After two straight weeks at the top of Steam’s best-selling product list, the Battlefield 2042 dropped to second place, behind Farming Simulator 2022. That drop comes after recent news showing that Battlefield 2042 is one of the 10 worst-rated games in the platform’s history.

Farming Simulator 2022 is the best seller

GIANTS Software’s farm game Farming Simulator 22 was released on November 22, which is exactly one week ago. And it has already had great success on the Steam platform, leaving behind one of the most anticipated games of the year, which was officially released on the 19th: Battlefield 2042.

The SteamDB profile, posted on Twitter, some numbers about the games and best-selling items for the week of November 21st to 28th. Yesterday, Battlefield 2042 peaked over 53 thousand players in the last 24 hours, while Farming Simulator 22 peaked at almost 94 thousand users during the same period.

Talking about the number of players each game has reached since its release, Farming Simulator 22 has reached 105,636 players, while the BF 2042 reached 105,397 players so far in this article.

In the top 10, the 5 best sellers of week 47 of 2021 on Steam are: Farming Simulator 22 first of all, Battlefield 2042 in second, Cyberpunk 2077 in third, Red Dead Redemption 2 in fourth and the Valve Index VR Kit in fifth.



The main reasons for this drop may be linked to the various bugs reported by players and lack of updated content within the new game. And this all influences the purchase of users directly. Of course, the success of the GIANTS Software game was also one of the factors.

Rounding out the other 5 on the list, in order, are: Forza Horizon 5, Horizon Zero Dawn – Full Edition, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 22 and Myth of Empires. The game Red Dead Redemption 2 appears twice in the list, as the platform organizes its products according to the various purchase options.







Via: Kotaku, Game Rant