‘There is still a lot of prejudice with Down Syndrome’

Joana Mocarzel was only 7 years old when she debuted on TV as Clarinha, an important role in “Páginas da Vida”, which is being reruns on Canal Viva. Today, at 22, she continues working as an actress, but says she never again received invitations to soap operas.

“There were no more invitations, but I would love to do a soap opera. I think there is still a lack of opportunities, yes. In my opinion, there is still a lot of prejudice and misinformation about Down Syndrome”, reflects Joana.

After the end of the telenovela, in 2007, she continued doing theater. He acted in the play “Reizinho Mandão” and took the children’s course at Teatro Escola Célia Helena. Currently living in São Paulo with her parents and sister, Joana graduated from high school, does dance and English and is going to college.

“I was going to start a degree in Performing Arts in 2020, but the pandemic suspended that plan. I want to be a great actress and continue my career as a digital influencer on Instagram, especially to show my followers that a person with down syndrome takes a lifetime like any other. I’ve been trying to use my Instagram to show that I lead a normal life. I think it’s important to deconstruct the misinformation that many have about Down Syndrome”, she says, adding that it is very easy to memorize texts.

From the cast of “Páginas da Vida”, she says that she maintains contact until today with Fernanda Vasconcellos and Thiago Rodrigues (who were her parents in the soap opera), Gabriel Kaufmann, and also with Thalita Carauta and Regina Duarte, who played the character Helena, the doctor who adopted Clarinha after her mother’s death and her grandmother’s rejection (Lilia Cabral).

