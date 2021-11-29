Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho are spotted in a restaurant; see pictures

Singer Thiaguinho performed this Sunday (28/11) in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, and ex-BBB19 and ex-No Limite Carol Peixinho was there. The girl didn’t make a point of hiding, even enjoying the performance in a corner of the stage, and ended up being filmed several times by fans of the artist who were having fun there. Afterwards, the couple went to dinner together at the Fogo de Chão Brasil restaurant.

It is not the first time that Carol is caught enjoying a show by Thiaguinho, who has not yet publicly assumed the romance with the brunette. The singer has always been discreet about his personal life and has avoided contact with the press since rumors of a new relationship surfaced.

End with Fernanda Souza

Fernanda Souza and Thiaguinho ended their marriage in 2019. But on the 24th, they proved that their friendship continues. The former couple exchanged affectionate messages on social media.

It all started when Fernanda warned that “the sabbatical era is over”. Thiaguinho was happy and left a comment on his post. “Everything! Success, right! Like everything you do! Go with it, Ferdi!” wrote the singer. “One more, Dezi! Thanks for always rooting for me! With everything! Up”, replied the actress.

