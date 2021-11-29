Thirty-one Capes researchers cite lack of support and resign

Thirty-one coordinators and consultants in the area of ​​Mathematics, Probability and Statistics at Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) collectively resigned today.

In an open letter, the researchers say that the agency lacks the “minimum of support” and criticize the Capes presidency for not defending the Quadrennial Evaluation of graduate studies, suspended by court decision in September — one of Capes’ responsibilities is to evaluate programs for postgraduate studies from public and private institutions in Brazil.

The decision accepts a request made by the MPF (Federal Public Ministry), which investigates illegal criteria used by Capes in the ranking of graduate programs stricto sensu (Masters and Doctorate) in Brazil.

We believe that Capes has not gone out of its way to defend its assessment method. This was evident in the various manifestations of the presidency and contrasts sharply with the positions favorable to the resumption of evaluation coming from various entities, from the SBPC and ABC to the Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

Excerpt from Capes researchers’ open letter

The researchers point out that just two months after the suspension, Capes filed an injunction to challenge the decision, “without any urgency”.

“In the current situation, it is almost impossible for the Quadrennial Assessment to be resumed in the near future. Nor is it clear to us that the assessment, if it actually takes place, will meet the quality standards that the area advocates”, they affirm.

They also claim that the Capes presidency did not comment on the extension of terms of office of the current coordinators in the area, even when asked. “For this reason, we can safely assume that it is not in the agency’s interest to rely on our work for an eventual conclusion of the evaluation.”

We never expected our ideas to be simply accepted. However, we would like to be able to work with predictability, respect for the best academic standards, attention to the specifics of the areas and, above all, a minimum support from the agency.

Capes researchers publish open letter after resignation

According to them, such conditions have not been verified in recent months.