Threat more powerful than nuclear bomb approaches Earth | Curiosities | Online Diary

According to NASA’s asteroid tracking portal, an asteroid, more powerful than a nuclear bomb, will approach Earth in late December.

The US space agency researchers estimate the celestial body to be between 84 and 190 meters in diameter, something that makes it potentially as powerful as the asteroid that crashed near the Podkamennaya Tunguska River in Siberia in 1908 and resulted in an equivalent explosion the release of 12 tons of dynamite.

NASA classified 2018 AH as a near-Earth object in the Apollo category, which includes the most dangerous asteroids. Apollo asteroids have orbits that intersect Earth’s orbit, endangering our planet. However, the agency says it is unlikely that he will collide with us.

At least 4 asteroids up to 230 meters in diameter are approaching Earth as of this Sunday. However, if 2018 AH were to change course, the impact would have dire consequences. For example, the 17-meter-diameter meteor that exploded in the 2013 sky over Chelyabinsk, Russia, damaged more than 7,000 buildings and resulted in US$33 million of damage, equivalent to R$185.12 million.