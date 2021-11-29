Three are arrested and 131 rafts destroyed

Three people were arrested and 131 rafts seized and destroyed during an operation against illegal mining on the Madeira River, in Amazonas, over the weekend. The operation was carried out by the PF (Federal Police), Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Resources) and the Armed Forces.

There was no record of violence, use of force or firearms, according to the superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, Leandro Almada.

Between Saturday and yesterday, three people were taken to the PF police station in Amazonas for having been found with a certain amount of gold.

The operation was named Uiara, a word that comes from the Tupi language and means “mother of water”.

A video showing the destruction of the ferries was published on social media by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres.