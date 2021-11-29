Three are arrested and 131 rafts destroyed

Three people were arrested and 131 rafts seized and destroyed during an operation against illegal mining on the Madeira River, in Amazonas, over the weekend. The operation was carried out by the PF (Federal Police), Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Resources) and the Armed Forces.
There was no record of violence, use of force or firearms, according to the superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, Leandro Almada.
Between Saturday and yesterday, three people were taken to the PF police station in Amazonas for having been found with a certain amount of gold.
The operation was named Uiara, a word that comes from the Tupi language and means “mother of water”.
A video showing the destruction of the ferries was published on social media by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres.
“We had to give a strong response and we succeeded. This is the result in 48 hours of operation”, said Almada.
Hundreds of illegal mining ferries gathered a few days ago on the Madeira River, in a region where a large amount of gold was allegedly found by clandestine vessels. The complaint was initially made by NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), such as Greenpeace. The federal government, police forces and other authorities then reacted by promising action to combat mining in the area.
After the complaint, leaked audio revealed conversations in which the miners cited the possibility of building a gigantic “wall” of rafts to hold back the police action. In the messages, they also planned to ambush the forest and “shoot out” agents.
The miners began to disperse on Friday (26) in the region of Autazes (AM).
equipment destruction
The purpose of destroying the equipment, which is frequently criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), is to make the machinery used to commit environmental crime unfeasible.
The action has a legal provision and is regulated. The financial loss caused to the owners of the equipment ends up delaying the plans of the mining entrepreneurs to resume operations. Despite the precarious structure of the ferries that is faced daily by the miners who operate the equipment – often accompanied by their families – generally they do not own the equipment. These are, in most cases, personnel who provide services to third parties who finance the operation.
The rafts themselves are cheap, as they are basically wooden structures. The machinery placed on them, however, is heavy equipment, with a price that can range from R$ 50 thousand to R$ 1 million. In some cases, better equipped structures even exceed this value, according to police officers.
The burning is done with the fuel found in the structures, which normally carry large plastic tanks with hundreds of liters of gasoline. In about five minutes, the fire spreads and brings everything down. With extreme heat, iron equipment tends to swell, compromising new use. With the sinking in the river bed, it becomes an irrecoverable item.
The collection of this material is also not usually done by agents, given the difficult logistical situations in which they are found. The transport of equipment, in addition to being complex, can also put the agents themselves in new risk situations.
Today, PF agents must collect hair samples from residents of the Autazes region. The objective is to verify, through tests, if there is any amount of mercury present in the population’s bodies. The chemical used in the process of separating gold from other substances is extremely harmful to health and the environment. “We are going to carry out this survey and seek material proof of the contamination,” said Almada.
