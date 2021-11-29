Tie between Inter and Santos guarantees Corinthians in Libertadores

O Corinthians is guaranteed in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. With the 1-1 draw between Internacional and Santos, in Porto Alegre, this Sunday night (28), Timão secured at least one place in the pre-Libertadores.

The Timon, that beat Athletico-PR 1-0 at Neo Química Arena this weekend, reached 56 points in the Brasileirão and could only be surpassed by Inter, if Colorado beat Peixe, at Beira Rio, which did not happen.

Now, the Corinthians fight until the end of Brasileirão is the direct spot in the group stage of the continental competition. Currently in fourth place, Timão, at the time, would achieve the classification. Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras, the first three in the Brazilian Championship, are already guaranteed, leaving only one space, which is played, in addition to Corinthians, by Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza, Fluminense and Ceará.

Champion of Libertadores in 2012, the team from Parque São Jorge has not disputed the group stage of the continental competition since 2018, when they fell in the round of 16 to Colo Colo-CHI. In 2020, Corinthians even competed in the competition, but in the previous phase, and fell to Guaraní-PAR.

Both times they played in the pre-Libertadores, Corinthians failed to qualify. In addition to the loss to Guaraní, in 2011 Timão was eliminated by Tolima-COL.