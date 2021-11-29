Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (11/28/2021)

Check out today November 28, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 49 matches divided into 14 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.
Live Brazilian Championship – November 28
16:00 – Corinthians x Athletico-PR
16:00 – Atlético-MG x Fluminense
19:00 – International x Santos
Brazilian Championship Series B live – November 28
4:00 pm – Vitória x Vila Nova
4:00 pm – Avaí x Sampaio Corrêa
4:00 pm – Worker-PR x CRB
4:00 pm – CSA x Brasil de Pelotas
16:00 – Londrina x Vasco
16:00 – Goiás x Brusque
16:00 – Botafogo x Guarani
4:00 pm – Rowing x Trust
Live English Championship – 28 November
11:00 – Brentford vs Everton
11:00 – Burnley x Tottenham
11:00 – Leicester x Watford
11:00 – Manchester City vs. West Ham
1:30 pm – Chelsea x Manchester United
Live Spanish Championship – November 28
10:00 am – Betis x Raise
12:15 pm – Espanyol x Real Sociedad
14:30 – Cádiz vs Atletico Madrid
17:00 – Real Madrid x Sevilla
Live Italian Championship – November 28
8:30 am – Udinese x Genoa
11:00 – Milan x Sassuolo
11:00 – Spezia x Bologna
14:00 – Rome x Turin
4:45 pm – Napoli x Lazio
German Championships live – November 28
11:30 am – Eintracht Frankfurt x Union Berlin
1:30 pm – RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen
French Championship live – November 28
9:00 am – Saint-Étienne x Paris Saint-Germain
11:00 am – Bordeaux x Brest
11:00 – Lorient x Rennes
11:00 – Monaco x Strasbourg
11:00 – Reims x Clermont
13:00 – Montpellier x Lyon
4:45 pm – Olympique Marseille x Troyes
Portuguese Championship live – November 28
12:30 pm – Maritime x Paços de Ferreira
15:00 – Sporting x Tondela
17:30 – Porto x Vitória de Guimarães
Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – November 28
11:00 – São Paulo x International
Mineiro Championship Second Division live – November 28
10:00 am – America TO x Poços de Caldas
10:00 am – Santa Catarina x Manchester
10:00 am – Araxá x Varginha EC
16:00 – Uberaba x Boston City
Second Division Paraiba Championship live – November 28
3:00 pm – CSP x Serrano-PB
16:00 – Sport-PB x Auto Esporte-PB
Espírito Santo Cup live – November 28
15:00 – New Venice x Aster
U-20 Northeast Cup live – November 28
3:00 pm – President Médici x Ceará
15:00 – Fortaleza x Fluminense-PI
Manaus International Tournament live – November 28
18:00 – India x Chile
21:00 – Brazil x Venezuela
Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.
