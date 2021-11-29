Today’s matches: check the match times for this Sunday (11/28/2021)

Check out today November 28, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 49 matches divided into 14 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch this Sunday’s football.

Live Brazilian Championship – November 28

16:00 – Corinthians x Athletico-PR

16:00 – Atlético-MG x Fluminense

19:00 – International x Santos

Brazilian Championship Series B live – November 28

4:00 pm – Vitória x Vila Nova

4:00 pm – Avaí x Sampaio Corrêa

4:00 pm – Worker-PR x CRB

4:00 pm – CSA x Brasil de Pelotas

16:00 – Londrina x Vasco

16:00 – Goiás x Brusque

16:00 – Botafogo x Guarani

4:00 pm – Rowing x Trust

Live English Championship – 28 November

11:00 – Brentford vs Everton

11:00 – Burnley x Tottenham



11:00 – Leicester x Watford

11:00 – Manchester City vs. West Ham

1:30 pm – Chelsea x Manchester United

Live Spanish Championship – November 28

10:00 am – Betis x Raise

12:15 pm – Espanyol x Real Sociedad

14:30 – Cádiz vs Atletico Madrid

17:00 – Real Madrid x Sevilla



Live Italian Championship – November 28

8:30 am – Udinese x Genoa

11:00 – Milan x Sassuolo

11:00 – Spezia x Bologna

14:00 – Rome x Turin

4:45 pm – Napoli x Lazio

German Championships live – November 28

11:30 am – Eintracht Frankfurt x Union Berlin

1:30 pm – RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen

French Championship live – November 28

9:00 am – Saint-Étienne x Paris Saint-Germain

11:00 am – Bordeaux x Brest

11:00 – Lorient x Rennes

11:00 – Monaco x Strasbourg

11:00 – Reims x Clermont

13:00 – Montpellier x Lyon

4:45 pm – Olympique Marseille x Troyes

Portuguese Championship live – November 28

12:30 pm – Maritime x Paços de Ferreira

15:00 – Sporting x Tondela

17:30 – Porto x Vitória de Guimarães

Brazilian Under-20 Championship live – November 28

11:00 – São Paulo x International

Mineiro Championship Second Division live – November 28

10:00 am – America TO x Poços de Caldas

10:00 am – Santa Catarina x Manchester

10:00 am – Araxá x Varginha EC

16:00 – Uberaba x Boston City

Second Division Paraiba Championship live – November 28

3:00 pm – CSP x Serrano-PB

16:00 – Sport-PB x Auto Esporte-PB

Espírito Santo Cup live – November 28

15:00 – New Venice x Aster

U-20 Northeast Cup live – November 28

3:00 pm – President Médici x Ceará

15:00 – Fortaleza x Fluminense-PI

Manaus International Tournament live – November 28

18:00 – India x Chile

21:00 – Brazil x Venezuela

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.

