Tonico has Samuel arrested in marriage to Pilar · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will ruin Samuel (Michel Gomes)’s marriage to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The crook will have his half-brother arrested at the altar for the murder of their father, Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim), in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

After discovering that the engineer is actually Jorge through a birthmark in the family, the deputy will plot against the boy. Convinced that the good guy is the father’s killer, Dolores’s husband (Daphne Bozaski) will get a warrant for his arrest.

Determined to demoralize Samuel before society, the villain will wait until the boy’s wedding day with the doctor. When the ceremony is taking place in the church, with the presence of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella), Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and other nobles, the evildoer will give his show right at the moment of the “yes”.

“Senhor Samuel dos Anjos, accept Pilar…”, the priest will say. “Stop everything! This marriage is a fraud! There is no such thing as Samuel dos Anjos! That black man at the altar is called Jorge”, the “racchadinhas” politician will interrupt, shouting.

“And besides being a fake, he’s a murderer! My father’s murderer,” he will add, who will be in the company of Borges’ police officers (Danilo Dal Farra). The prosecution will shock everyone present.

The owner of the newspaper O Berro will cause a big mess in the church, and Samuel will end up being taken to jail by the police in the serials written by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

