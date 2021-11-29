Trying to figure out how to be the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro • Eurogamer.pt

More than one after launch, PlayStation 5 remains for many almost a unicorn, a mythical creature that doesn’t exist, in large part due to a lack of components that is affecting many industries, not just video games.

So it seems to be too early to even think about a PS5 Pro or PS5 Slim, but ignoring the current landscape, conceptual design Jermaine Smit got down to business and tried to imagine what PlayStation 5 reviews will be like.

Both the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro follow the same curved lines as the original PS5 model, but with obvious differences. The PS5 Pro is a huge console, quite wide, with a line that starts at the top and starts to curve towards the end, when it’s reaching the other end.

The PS5 Pro’s air vents seem tighter than the console’s original model, so technically it’s possible to question the viability of this design. If PS5 Pro is more powerful than regular PS5, shouldn’t it have better cooling?

The PS5 Slim is basically a normal PS5 cut in half. It’s not a very imaginative design, but it doesn’t look bad. Both models can be placed in vertical or horizontal format.

Check the image and then the video: