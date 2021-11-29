Two more women file an incident report for sexual harassment in Mineirão; suspect is detained | soccer

Two more cases of sexual harassment in Mineirão were registered in Mineirão, according to the Military Police of Minas Gerais. One of them took place this Sunday, during the match between Atletico-MG and Fluminense, for the Brazilian Championship.

According to the PM, a man tried to force-kiss a woman in the stadium. The suspect, whose identity was not revealed, was identified and detained. The occurrence will be closed at the Belo Horizonte Women’s Police Station.

The other case was registered this Sunday, but according to the military it happened in the match against Corinthians, on November 10th. The victim, according to the Military Police, only sought the Mineirão police station this Sunday.

It was not the first case!

Cases like these have been happening at the stadium in the last matches of Atlético with a large audience.

One of the cases, against a 19-year-old student, ended with the suspect’s arrest on Sunday (7), during Galo’s 1-0 victory over América-MG. But he was released after two days in the Prison of Ribeirão das Neves II, when he received a release from the Court.

Exactly a week earlier, student Karinne Marques Guimarães, 21, was also a victim of sexual harassment in Mineirão. A man ran his hand over her body during the game between Atlético-MG and Grêmio, on November 3rd.