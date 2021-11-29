UK convenes G7 emergency meeting to discuss Ômicron variant – International

LONDON – The British Government, Ahead of the G7 rotating presidency, called this Sunday, 28, an “emergency meeting” with the health ministers of member countries to address the issue of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

“An emergency meeting of G7 health ministers will be convened for Monday 29 November to discuss developments on Ômicron,” the UK Department of Health said in a statement after it several cases have been reported in Europe.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, determined on Saturday, 27, the reinforcement of sanitary measures after the confirmation of three cases of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus in the country.

“We need to buy time while our scientists do research, while we vaccinate and boost,” Johnson told a news conference. The prime minister said that trips will not be cancelled, but that anyone entering the country must take a mandatory PCR-type test (the cotton swab) on the second day after arrival.

In addition, all travelers must self-isolate until they receive the test result, and may leave as long as the result is negative. “We need to reduce the spread of this variant in the UK,” said the prime minister. “Help contain it by reinforcing the use of masks indoors and on public transport.”

Ômicron variant confirmed on four continents

THE Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world. With new cases confirmed by Australia, Denmark and Netherlands this Sunday, 28, the new strain has already been identified in four continents: Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa (where the first case was detected). More than ten countries have confirmed cases of Covid-19 caused by the new variant – and other suspected cases are under analysis.

With more than five million deaths worldwide since the start of the pandemic in 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) called the new variant, detected this week, as “worrying”. Israel closed its borders to foreigners in the face of the situation.

The Dutch government confirmed on Sunday 13 cases of covid-19 related to Ômicron in the country. All involve passengers on two flights that departed South Africa and arrived in Amsterdam on Friday 26, when more than 600 passengers were tested and 61 positive cases of covid-19 were detected. “It is not unlikely that more cases will appear in the Netherlands,” said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge. “This could be the tip of the iceberg.”

Also this Sunday, authorities of Australia and Denmark confirmed two Ômicron cases in each country. At Denmark, health authorities confirmed the two cases in passengers arriving from South Africa.

In Australia, the two cases were in vaccinated passengers returning from southern Africa and arriving in Sydney on the same day that the country’s borders were closed with nine countries in the south of the African continent. Twelve passengers on the same flight are quarantined.

Australia recently lifted a ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling abroad without authorization.

So far, cases of the new variant have been detected in South Africa, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Australia and Hong Kong. THE Austria analyzes a suspicious case, while the French Health Minister, Olivier Veran, admitted that the strain must already be in circulation in French territory.

the government of Brazil also investigates a suspicious case: from a Brazilian who tested positive for covid-19 and came from South Africa.

Restrictions

Israel, where a case of a traveler from Malawi was confirmed, decided to ban from this Sunday the foreign entry in the country, as well as obliging its vaccinated citizens who returned from a trip to undergo a PCR test and a three-day quarantine (seven in the case of unvaccinated ones).

This decision comes within a month of the reopening of the country’s borders (on November 1st) and eight days of the Jewish jesta of Hanukkah. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the ban would initially last 14 days. Israel’s health authorities hope that within this period there will be more information on the effectiveness of vaccines against Ômicron.

The United States, Brazil, Canada, European Union countries, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Thailand have imposed travel restrictions from South Africa, where Ômicron possibly originated.

In the UK, where two cases linked to the variant were identified., the government announced measures to try to contain the spread, including testing people arriving in the country and requiring the use of masks in some environments. British Health Minister Sajid Javid said he hoped to receive guidance soon on a possible expansion of the vaccination program to people already fully immunized, in order to weaken the strain’s impact.

The discovery of Ômicron last week by the World Health Organization has raised concerns around the world that the new strain could be more resistant to the vaccine and prolong the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

It is suspected that the variant is potentially more contagious than the other strains, although it is not yet known whether it causes more or less severe symptoms compared to the others. / AFP and REUTERS