Understand the new rules for food stamps and food stamps | Economy

Published 11/29/2021 07:00

Rio – The federal government made changes to the rules of the Workers’ Food Program (PAT), established in 1976. Among the changes established in Decree No. 10.854, signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on the 10th, is the possibility of workers use their meal vouchers in a greater number of restaurants and not just those accredited by the respective brand. The news will be valid from 2023.

“Based on the effectiveness of the standard, the worker will be able to eat at any institution that accepts the ticket and, with that, you put the worker paying cheaper meals due to competition and also having a greater number of options, managing to better adapt their preferences to the availability of restaurants”, explains the executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, Bruno Silva Dalcolmo.

According to the government, one of the goals of the decree is to open the market for food stamp companies. According to Dalcolmo, this is a large market, worth around R$ 90 billion, but it is dominated by four large companies that are responsible for the entire process, since the signing of the agreement.

“It is these four companies that have the ability to retain PAT beneficiary companies, to accredit the restaurants, to pay for the restaurants and, with this, they gain a very large margin of maneuver and market power”, emphasizes the secretary.

The adaptation period, both for companies that are already part of this market, and for those that will enter, is 18 months so that operators can redesign their strategies in accordance with the new rules.

The changes

Food and meal benefits can be offered on the same card, as long as Operator PAT guarantees separate accounts for each benefit, according to lawyer Luiz Fernando Alouche, responsible for the Labor and Social Security areas of the IWRCF office. “It is worth emphasizing that the program does not allow the migration of balance between benefits, in order to ensure the specific destination of each modality and the application of more efficient nutritional plans”, completes Alouche.

The new regulation of the program will also offer the option of portability. This means that the worker will have the opportunity to choose the operator of their choice. “The text of the law provided for the option for portability for 18 months from now. So far, details of how this execution will work have not been published”, said the lawyer.

Leandro Antunes, professor of Labor Law at Ibmec, calls attention to the change related to the remaining balance, that is, the money left in the account. Even after the termination of the employment contract, the employee can use the benefit in full. “The new regulation will establish that the credits are owned by the worker. He will be able to use the entire amount allocated to his food. And, even if there is eventually some amount, the credit will continue to belong to the employee”.

Attorney Michelle Vargas, a specialist in Labor Law at Vargas Consultoria Jurídica, stated that the company, when hiring a benefit provider, cannot receive discounts on the contracted amount and/or terms that detract from the prepaid nature of the amounts, as well as others benefits and funds. She adds: “It will also only be able to deduct this incentive in relation to the amounts paid as food for workers who receive up to five minimum wages, the deduction being limited to a maximum of one minimum wage.”

The labor lawyer emphasizes that there will be no change regarding the offer of the benefit, “since it remains an obligation of companies registered with the PAT or instituted by agreements made with the respective unions”, concludes Vargas.