Understand the relationship between heart rate and caloric expenditure in training – 11/29/2021

A lot of people always keep an eye on how many calories they spend in training—whether on the pulse heart monitor or on the number shown on the treadmill, on the bike. But did you know that, thinking about fat loss, it is also important to look at the heart rate zones during training and not just the total caloric expenditure? (In addition to maintaining a good diet, which is the most important thing to lose weight, of course)

Using a relationship between exercise time and intensity, especially in runners, in which the training zones define the intensity of effort during the activity, they show that the caloric burn is equivalent even with the great difference in exercise time.

So what would be the ideal heart rate to lose weight?

At the moment the beats are between 50% and 60% of the HR max. (maximum heart rate), fat burning is predominant, taking into account that other physical aspects such as strength and power are not as required because it is a low-intensity activity.

In the second zone, when heartbeats vary between 70% and 80% of HR max, the intensity of physical activity is already considered medium to high. At this point, the metabolism needs to work at an accelerated pace to replenish the amount of energy consumed. This is the zone where, in addition to burning fat, the body uses carbohydrates, which are available in the cells in the form of glycogen, as a source of energy.

Fat stores continue to be consumed post-workout. This is because, due to the high level of energy expended, the body seeks to achieve balance after physical activity.

High intensity training takes us to the third training zone, which is above 80% HR max. These workouts are in the shorter stimulus stage and require a much larger lung capacity than in the earlier stages. The strength and resistance generated in the muscles are so intense that it is not possible to withstand a longer stimulus, as in the other phases. It is the range in which you train with pain and discomfort throughout the activity — and even the stages of exertion being shorter, the burning of calories is much greater.

For you to discover your target zone and better understand how you are training, there is a very simple calculation. It’s not a precise formula, just a reference standard, but it helps us get a sense of what it is. Just do the math.

HR max. = 220 – age (two hundred and twenty minus your age)

Example: if you are 40 years old, then 220 – 40 = 180 HR max.

Taking this number into account:

In the first training zone, from 50% to 60%, the HR would be between 100 BPM (heart beats per minute), approximately.

In the second training zone, from 70% to 80%, the HR would be between 140 BPM, approximately.

In the third training zone, above 80%, the HR would be approximately 165 BPM.

This is a basic calculation, an approximation parameter, there are exams and tests that are much more specific to find the HR max and training zones, such as the ergospirometric. The ideal is to have a professional in the field to give the exact numbers before the exercise, and also to guide what is the ideal frequency according to each training objective.

If you want to go deeper, there are some important allies to monitor and make training specific and safe. Using a frequency meter makes it easier to fit into the target training zone.

If your focus is to lose weight, it is recommended to exceed 60% of HR max in training. But care must be taken: each practitioner adapts in a way to the stimulus. It is best to have an assessment with a healthcare professional to find out how to get started. As you dedicate yourself to training, it is also important to alternate stimuli (light and intense training), so that your body does not adapt and burn fewer calories.

And there? Now that you understand a little more about target training zones, let’s get some exercise?