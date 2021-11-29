Understand why Flamengo failed to triumph in the season and changes will occur in 2022

O Flamengo took one of his most painful blows in history when he lost to Palmeiras last Saturday, in Montevideo, in the final of Libertadores. The title slipped through his hands after Andreas Pereira lost the ball that led to Deyverson’s extra-time goal in a 2-1 defeat. However, the midfielder was only the last of the culprits, far from being the only one in a frustrating season for the club.

> With Renato’s imminent departure, Flamengo can return to Europe

The relationship between Renato Gaúcho and Flamengo collapsed and showed problems in the football department, a window for controversial choices of coaches and also in the club’s medical department, which tends to have Rodolfo Landim’s plate (Purple) reelected next Saturday, 4, in addition changes in the technical committee and areas of physical preparation.

The profusion of injuries marked the year and hindered the team’s integration. From July to November alone, there were around 30 injuries (see all below), and Renato only managed to make the base team for eight minutes before the Libertadores final, something he highlighted at the press conference to justify winning with a team of “R$ 200 million” is not as easy as he was shouting at microphones.

– At the time, Flamengo played in both competitions (Brasileiro and Libertadores) and had no one in the medical department. In three, four months, Flamengo played in three competitions, it was final every three days. Will see how many minutes, I believe few, that the main team played together. Eight minutes? The answer is given – said Renato, right after losing the Libertadores to Palmeiras.

THE INJURIES

JULY

07/13: Rodrigo Caio (left calf edema)

07/17: Piris da Motta (pain in the Achilles tendon of the right ankle)

7/25: Isla (muscle wasting)

07/28: Filipe Luís, Gustavo Henrique, Rodrigo Caio (muscle wear)

07/29: Renê (injury on the back of the right thigh)

07/31: Rodrigo Caio (biomechanical and muscle rebalancing)

AUGUST

08/08: Pedro (left ankle sprain)

Aug 17: Isla (muscle fatigue and pain in the right thigh)

08/21: Arrascaeta (muscle fatigue)

08/24: Léo Pereira (bone trauma to the phalanx of the fifth metatarsal of the left foot)

08/25: Bruno Henrique (pain in the back of the thigh)

SEPTEMBER

09/09: Filipe Luís (injury to the left calf)

10/09: Diego Ribas (edema in the right calf)

09/13: Arrascaeta (stretch on the back of the left thigh)

*09/29: Thiago Maia (injury to the adductor on the left thigh)

OCTOBER

10/01: David Luiz (injury to the adductor in the left thigh)

02/10: Diego Ribas (muscle pain in the right thigh)

03/10: Bruno Henrique (pain in the adductor in the left thigh)

10/5: Gustavo Henrique (swelling of the right thigh adductor) and Diego Ribas (swelling of the right calf)

10/09: Diego Alves (trauma to the right foot)

10/11: Bruno Henrique (injury to the adductor muscle of the left thigh) and Arrascaeta (injury to the right anterior rectus).

10/16: Rodrigo Caio (cargo control schedule)

10/21: Gabigol (right ankle sprain)

10/24: Pedro (meniscus injury)

10/29: Diego Ribas (straight femoral lesion on the right thigh) and Filipe Luís (left calf lesion)

10/30: Rodrigo Caio (pain in his right knee)

NOVEMBER

07/11: Diego Alves (stressed physical wear); David Luiz (gradual return schedule); Thiago Maia (hit hip and left foot).

11/14: Vitinho (pain in the right knee)

11/15: Rodrigo Caio (edema in the left calf)

11/18: Bruno Henrique (tendinopathy in the patellar tendon of the left knee)

*11/2: Kenedy (ankle sprain)

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

Renato Gaúcho, by the way, was never unanimous in the Flamengo project, neither internally nor among the fans. He was hired hours after the resignation of Rogério Ceni, who lost control of the dressing room and saw his situation untenable after two consecutive defeats in July (to Fluminense and Atlético-MG).

Portaluppi took over and managed to regain confidence from sidelined players, such as Vitinho and Michael, but he never demonstrated the ability to give a consistent tactical standard to the team and ensure competitiveness while Fla played in more than one competition. There wasn’t the expected start at the Brazilian Nationals, and the situation got complicated in October, when the team stumbled a few times and fell in the Copa do Brasil, which even led the technician to hand over the position in the Maracanã locker room.

However, the backing of the board kept him ahead of the job in hopes of preparing the team for Libertadores. It was evident that the preparation, in all aspects, was insufficient and worthy of the demands for changes in the daily life at Ninho do Urubu.

The trend now is that he will not continue at Flamengo as a coach for 2022. Renato himself cried in the locker room after runner-up at Libertadores and spoke to the players in a farewell tone.

In addition, the club’s football VP, Marcos Braz, did not pay for the coach’s stay. After the delegation arrived in Rio de Janeiro, the official recalled that he has a contract until the end of the year, but also said that this Monday they would start “decide some points that corrections can be made“.