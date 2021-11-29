Unimed Ribeirão Preto warns of the increase in cases of respiratory diseases in children

A new wave of unseasonable respiratory diseases has hit children in Ribeirão Preto. This is what the numbers and records of Unimed 24 Horas located in Hospital São Paulo point out.

According to a survey carried out, focusing on the month of October, an increase of 658% of cases was registered compared to the same month in 2020. The study shows that, while in October of last year, 236 children with a similar diagnosis were seen in the same period. period in 2021, 1,554 assistances were carried out. The results sparked an alert to the medical team responsible for the care.

In order to ascertain the origin of the diagnoses, the team made a strategic decision to conduct a targeted Covid-19 test. Sampling was carried out from November 11th to 17th, when Unimed 24 Horas counted 566 consultations in the pediatric respiratory specialty alone. Of this amount, 145 children underwent Covid PCR tests, which represented 26% of the consultations carried out in the period.

According to physician Moysés de Oliveira Lima Filho, vice president of Unimed Ribeirão Preto, the 24-hour service center concentrates a large flow of people and, with the record of this increase in demand, the decision to take Covid-19 tests was taken to provide more security and certainty of diagnosis, as well as care and treatment protocols. “As the number of children with respiratory complaints has increased a lot and since this is not common at this time of year, the question arises”, points out the doctor.

The pioneering initiative aimed to test children who had respiratory complaints, even mild ones, since severe ones are naturally tested. “Faced with a framework of mild symptoms, neither here nor in the world does anyone carry out this type of testing, but we adopted the tests as a guideline for checking occurrences of Coronavirus and, given these results, we decided whether we could make our service flow more flexible within the 24 hours”, comments Moysés.

The result reassured the doctors: only one positive case of Covid in this age group, representing 0.6% of the volume of consultations, but brings some questions to the population, such as: what, in fact, is causing respiratory diseases – especially in children up to 10 years?

The doctor Fernanda Tomé, pediatric infectious disease, presents an answer found by the team in front of the study. According to her, social isolation, designed to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, interfered with the circulation of other viruses, reducing this spread. “These are viruses that already caused infections in children and that had an impact on their transmission during isolation”, he explains. The doctor adds that the transmission coincides with the gradual return to activities and, therefore, seasonality (distribution of periods of occurrence of infections) has changed. Generally, these cases occur more punctually in autumn and winter. “Possibly also, the period of isolation, in which the children did not have infections, may have resulted in a greater number of susceptible children returning to activities”, he adds.

The survey was coordinated by physician Moysés de Oliveira Lima Filho (cardiologist), with support from physicians Maria Angela C. Pimenta (coordinator of Unimed 24 Horas), Karen Mirna Loro Morejon (infectologist) and Fernanda Tomé (pediatric infectious disease specialist).

This phenomenon observed in the city has been reported throughout the country, as detected by the Surveillance System for Respiratory Infections in Brazil, installed for the diagnosis and control of Influenza and other viruses.

Prevention

Unimed Ribeirão Preto warns that it is possible to contain an outbreak of respiratory diseases in children with simple measures that can be applied in the daily habits of the population: reinforce hygiene recommendations and the care taken during the pandemic. Hand hygiene, the use of alcohol gel, care when coughing and sneezing, and taking time away from activities when children are sick, to avoid transmission to other children, are fundamental, and it is necessary to maintain these habits permanently.

“Care to avoid transmission and vaccination are the main forms of prevention. We do not have vaccines for all these viruses, but adequate adherence to available vaccines allows us to control preventable infections and reduce the risk of complications such as ear infections and pneumonia, making infections less serious”, warns pediatric infectious disease specialist Fernanda Thomas

In general, the treatment applied to these children involves care such as adequate hydration and nasal cleaning, control of fever and pain, with an indication of medication for children with exacerbation of allergic conditions or pulmonary involvement, in addition to antibiotics when there is secondary bacterial infection (otitis , sinusitis or pneumonia). Medical care is essential to clarify the case and provide adequate support.

Service

The Unimed 24 Hours team advises that, in cases of children with mild respiratory symptoms, as well as the flu or colds, it is recommended to initially use the remote medical consultation service: the Digital Pronto Service, available at www.padigitalunimed.com.br , from 8 am to 8 pm. The responsible medical team will assess the patient’s need to be taken to the hospital unit.