United Kingdom calls urgent G7 meeting on omicron – DW – 11/28/2021

The government of the United Kingdom called this Sunday (28/11) an emergency meeting for this Monday between health ministers of countries that make up the G7, group of the seven most developed economies in the world, to debate the omicron variant of the new coronavirus.

“Under the British presidency, an urgent meeting of health ministers from the G7 was convened this Monday, November 29, to address the evolution of the micron”, guarantees a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom, led by Sajid Javid.

The G7 is also formed by the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, as well as the European Union, as a guest.

The omicron variant, whose detection was announced last Thursday in South Africa, has prompted several countries to announce travel restrictions that have southern Africa as their origin.

A South African specialist who treated people infected with the new strain stated, however, that she had only observed mild symptoms so far in cases of covid-19 caused by the omicron.

variant spreads

The United Kingdom confirmed the detection of three cases of omicron infection, all linked to trips made to southern Africa.

Germany has registered three cases (two in Bavaria and one in Hessen), Italy has a confirmed omicron infection, Denmark has detected 2 cases and the Netherlands has confirmed 13 cases of the new variant among 61 passengers from South Africa who tested positive for Covid-19. Belgium and the Czech Republic also confirmed one case of the new strain each.

Other countries that have reported cases of the new variant are Hong Kong, Botswana, Australia, Israel, Canada and Australia.

To try to contain a possible increase in the number of positives, the British government has already announced a series of measures, such as the reintroduction of the mandatory use of masks in closed spaces, PCR tests for people arriving from abroad, even if vaccinated, as well as acceleration of offering the booster dose.

Ten countries are on the UK government’s red list of contagion risk. They are South Africa, in addition to Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.

WHO calls for open borders

The World Health Organization (WHO) asked this Sunday for borders to remain open, amid the multiplication of travel restrictions around the world in relation to African countries because of the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.

“WHO is on the side of African countries and calls for borders to remain open,” the UN agency said in a statement, calling on countries to adopt “a scientific approach” based on “risk assessment”.

According to WHO, “it is crucial that countries that are transparent with their data are supported”, as this “is the only way” to ensure that “important data” is received “in a timely manner”.

md (EFE, Portuguese, DPA)