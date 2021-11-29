United States says it is too early to consider lockdowns – News

Americans must be prepared to fight the spread of Ômicron, new variant of Covid-19, but it is too early to say what actions are necessary, including possible lockdowns, said on Sunday (28) Dr. Anthony Fauci, the main specialist in infectious diseases in the country.

The United States must do “anything and everything” amid the variant’s likely cases, but it is “too early to say” whether new lockdowns will be needed, Fauci told ABC News. “The intention is to be prepared to do anything and everything,” he added.

Ômicron, discovered in South Africa and announced in recent days, has been detected in an increasing number of countries.

In an interview with NBC News, this Saturday (27), Fauci said it was possible that she was already in the United States, although no official case has been confirmed.

US health officials will speak again with their South African colleagues about the variant this Sunday (28), Fauci told the program this week, from ABC News, in a separate interview.

