Use of ivermectin may be linked to a scabies outbreak, researchers note

The indiscriminate use of ivermectin during the pandemic may be linked to an alleged outbreak of scabies that is taking place in Pernambuco. The hypothesis is raised by an article produced at Ufal (Federal University of Alagoas).

The dewormer, also used in the treatment of scabies and lice, is one of the drugs that integrate the so-called “covid kit”, with no proven efficacy in combating Covid-19 and which reached a high in sales of 1.272% in a year and a half to the pandemic.

The university released this Friday (26) a work published in August by the NEF (Nucleus for Studies in Pharmacotherapy) based on the observation of cases of resistance to ivermectin already reported, isolated outbreaks and data on the growth of consumption of the drug because of the new coronavirus.

An outbreak of lesions that cause itchy skin, which could be scabies (human scabies), has worried health professionals in Greater Recife in recent weeks. At least three cities in the metropolitan region have registered hundreds of cases so far this week.

The first registrations appeared in the beginning of October in the region, but they intensified at the end of last month and at the beginning of this month in Recife and in Camaragibe and Paulista.

Patients reported skin lesions, mainly on the trunk and arms, accompanied by itching. In addition to human scabies, the other hypotheses raised by health authorities in Pernambuco are allergy or a type of arbovirus caused by a mosquito.

The text, produced by researchers Alfredo Oliveira-Filho and Sabrina Neves, both from the IEF (Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences), and by students Lucas Bezerra and Natália Alves, states that among the elements for the growth of resistance of Sarcoptes scabiei (parasite that causes human scabies) to ivermectin in Brazil are the high consumption of the drug and the increase in the dose in an attempt to treat Covid-19.

While a single dose is applied to treat scabies, in the pandemic the recommended treatment lasted for ten days, with doses doubled compared to conventional use, the researchers say.

Through an advisory at Ufal, Neves said that the article launches the hypothesis that there could be problems with outbreaks of resistant scabies due to the irrational use of ivermectin.

“The outbreak is set up as there is a rapid increase in cases of itchy skin lesions and other symptoms,” she said. — There is still no diagnosis of the disease causing the outbreak [em Pernambuco]. Some hypotheses of etiology [origem] are being tested, among them is the scabies raised by the article.

She also claims that this type of use of medicines is a public health problem, which is aggravated in the case of antibiotics, antiparasitic and antifungal agents.

— When we use drugs irrationally or incorrectly, such as ivermectin, we run the risk of inducing the parasite’s resistance to the drug that should treat the disease caused by it.

In the abstract of the article, the researchers point out that not even the opinions of the Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry, in addition to unfavorable scientific evidence for the use of ivermectin against Covid-19, were able to prevent prescription and self-medication.

Still according to the researchers, tests are needed and that other hypotheses are discarded about what happens in Pernambuco cities so that the questions raised by the article are confirmed.

A technical note from the Pernambuco Health Department, dated November 19, rules out a possible outbreak of foodborne illnesses.

