Venezuela will end 2021 as the poorest country in Latin America

posted on 11/28/2021 7:37 PM



Haiti has always been the poorest country in Latin America. Devastated by earthquakes and immersed in political crises, the country has become accustomed to the power of organized crime and the permanent economic collapse, a refugee factory. But when the year ends, the poorest cousin of Latin Americans will be Venezuela.

According to IMF projections, the country of 28 million inhabitants, with one of the largest oil reserves in the world, will end the year with the lowest per capita income in the region: US$1,627 – behind Haiti, with US$1,690. Ten years ago, the country’s per capita income was $12.1 thousand.

Venezuelans and economic analysts do not take the news with surprise. For Erik de Bufalo, a professor at the Simón Bolívar University, Venezuela’s position is a reflection of Chavez’s economic policy. “For a country that once had the third largest economy in the region, this situation is regrettable. But it is not a surprise, because the Chavez exploration model has led to this.” In seven years, the country’s GDP dropped 81.8%.

Alan Zamayoa, risk analyst at Control Risks for Central America and the Caribbean, was surprised that Haiti came out of last place. “Here in Haiti we haven’t had significant economic growth in three years. Before the pandemic, Haiti was not performing well. Now, insecurity also impacts the economy.”

“We must evaluate performance against each country’s opportunities. Venezuela is one of the biggest oil producers, so it’s a much bigger disaster, even if Haiti is a little poorer. The economic and social situation is so dramatic that if the economy has contracted a little more or a little less than that of Haiti, it is still way off the curve,” says Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs.

COLLAPSE

For those who live in Venezuela, daily life shows what the IMF reveals in terms of numbers. According to a recent study carried out by Venezuelan universities, 76.6% of the population lives on less than US$1.2 a day and 8 million people are unemployed.

“National industry is very weak, we don’t produce anything. There is a lot of insecurity in relation to state-owned companies, for example. The IMF projection proves that the economy has not recovered. We continue without producing goods and services and with hyperinflation that increases prices every day,” says 33-year-old radio broadcaster Nehomar Hernández.

Venezuela has been in hyperinflation for 47 months, nearly four years, the biggest economic meltdown ever for a country not at war. By the end of 2022, according to the IMF, the country will have had a 79% economic contraction since 2013, more than double the contraction of the Great Depression in the US (28%).

During his government, President Nicolás Maduro carried out three currency conversions and eliminated 14 zeros from the bolivar in the last 13 years. Recently, in an attempt to contain the crisis, the chavista reduced controls on imports.

“Those who arrive in Caracas today believe that our economic situation has improved. One of the reasons is the phenomenon of bodegones, imported goods stores where everything you see on the shelves in Miami is sold. Maduro was committed to generating an illusion of economic well-being , but that reaches 10% or 20% of the population. The rest live on US$ 1 a day,” says Hernández.

DOLLARIZATION

On the streets, the money that circulates most is the dollar. In bodegones the situation is the same. And access to the dollar became widespread among most of the population, precisely because of the devaluation of the local currency.

“The bolivar is undervalued. It takes a lot of notes to pay for something simple. Now, access to the dollar is widespread because informal and independent workers, from mechanics to doctors, charge for services in dollars. In general, services are worth the same as outside the country,” says Hernández.

ALTERNATIVE

De Bufalo explains that this informal dollarization of the Venezuelan economy was an option for Chavismo. “Now, the government replaces what was produced by state-controlled imports. This model excludes the base of the economy, institutions and even the oil industry is affected.”

Hernández considers himself privileged to be part of an upper middle class, with his own house and a car to get around Caracas. Working for a Spanish radio station for three years, he receives his salary from abroad and this allows him to “live in a certain comfort”. “But that’s not common. I know I’m in the top 20% of the population, and I know how much we need a better country,” he says.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.