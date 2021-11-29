Victor Chaves defaults on R$ 500 thousand | Column Fabia Oliveira

Victor Chaves took a default of R$ 500 thousand. That’s right! On March 15, 2016, the artist entered into a mutual contract and lent to a couple friends no less than half a million reais. All signed the document in question.

This amount would be returned to the famous person as follows: R$ 250,000 within six months after signing the instrument and the other half within 12 months after signing the contract, which had the maximum date to be set until March 15 2017. But Leo’s brother didn’t see the color of his hard-earned money.

“It so happens that, on the due date for payment, the debtors did not honor their obligations, thus giving rise to the maturity of the entire debt, all obligations contracted in the respective extrajudicial executive title becoming immediately payable”, it says in the judicial collection that the singer moved in Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais.

In the contract, it had stipulated interest of 0.05% to 2% per month in case of non-payment, without prejudice to other charges. He even charges interest of up to 2%. The total amount is BRL 641,249.39.

Recently, the countryman managed to pawn an apartment of the debtors, which is located in Belo Horizonte, but is still far from recovering the money.