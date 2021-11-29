VIDEO: After relegation from Remo, Fábio Bentes goes down to the locker room with Baenão empty | rowing

In less than a year from heaven to hell. That was Rowing, who moved up to Serie B in January 2020 and in December returned to Serie C this Sunday (28). Leão Azul’s fall at home and with Baenão full, made president Fábio Bentes leave the stadium more than an hour after the end of the game.

Along with members of the Azulina board and security guards, Fábio Bentes left the stadium booths after police and security staff evacuated Baenão. No longer supported, Bentes went down to the dressing room and received the support of some people and the assistant director of the Azulina base, Paulinho Araújo. Watch:

The Lion, who returned to Serie B after 14 years, is looking for strength to face a week of classics for the Copa Verde. Remo faces Paysandu in two matches, for the semifinal of the regional competition, with the first game taking place on Wednesday (1), at 20:00h, at Curuzu, and the second on Saturday (4), at 17:00h, at Baenão. Matches will be fully covered with videos, photos, bid-by-shot and pre- and post-match coverage on OLiberal.com.