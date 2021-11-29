VIDEO: from cane to tennis: referee cites throwing of objects towards Baenão’s lawn | brazilian series b

Fifa referee from São Paulo, Raphael Claus “loaded” in the summary of the game between Remo and Confiança, last Sunday, which decreed the relegation of the team from Pará in the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. Dissatisfied with the outcome of the match, part of the crowd threw several objects towards Baenão’s lawn, including a crutch, which did not go unnoticed by the whistleblower (SEE the video above).
“At the end of the match, Clube do Remo fans threw objects on the playing field, close to the access tunnels to the teams’ locker rooms and also to the refereeing. A cane, several sneakers, slippers, cups and disposable bottles were thrown,” wrote Raphael Claus.
Military policeman removes the crutch thrown on the lawn of the azulino stadium — Photo: Reproduction/TV Liberal
The referee also detailed the difficulty of the refereeing team to go to the locker room. The group had to wait 30 minutes, after the fans had dispersed, to leave the playing field.
“For security reasons, the police commander, Major Euller, asked us to wait on the playing field. As the crowd did not disperse, we were led, by employees of Clube do Remo, to the press tribune, where we awaited the complete emptying of the stands, to then proceed to the dressing room. The entire procedure lasted 30 (thirty) minutes”, added Claus.
It is possible that Remo is denounced to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for these incidents. No police report had been attached to the summary with the identification of the people who threw the objects. The Lion may face punishments in 2022, such as loss of command or closed gate clashes.