Video: Journalist harassed live by Italian TV fan

FLORENCE, NOV 28 (ANSA) – An Italian journalist was harassed live by a fan after a match between Empoli and Fiorentina in Serie A, last Saturday night (27). Greta Beccaglia, a reporter for regional network Toscana TV, was post-match and trying to hear from Viola fans about the 2-1 loss to her local rivals. However, a man walks up behind the journalist and strokes her buttocks. “You can’t do that, I’m sorry,” Beccaglia says shortly afterwards, as presenter Giorgio Micheletti urged her “not to be mad”.

“What happened to me is unacceptable and cannot be repeated. It was broadcast live because I was working, but unfortunately such harassment occurs with other women without anyone knowing,” the reporter told ANSA.

“I am receiving many messages of solidarity from fans and ordinary people, but also from well-known characters who have a very important influence on public opinion,” he added.

The Order of Journalists of Tuscany defined the attack as a “very serious episode of harassment” and recalled that the case took place shortly after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, celebrated on 25 November.

“And whoever was in the studio, instead of condemning the gesture and the harasser, asked his colleague ‘not to be mad’. There was no word of solidarity from the presenter”, lamented the organization.

The feminist deputy Laura Boldrini stated that Beccaglia was a victim “first of harassment and then of humiliation”. “It is a reflection of a society in which women are forced to suffer and remain silent,” he declared.

Police in Empoli have opened an investigation into the case, but the assailant has yet to be identified. For its part, Toscana TV issued a statement in defense of Beccaglia, but did not comment on the fact that the presenter Micheletti was not sympathetic at the time of the attack.

“We’ll be by Greta’s side in whatever action she wants to take. It is not acceptable for a woman or anyone to feel threatened while working,” the statement said. The station also claims that “it dissociates itself from all reactions that seek to minimize what happened.” (ANSA).

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

