VIDEO: Remo draws with Confiança no Baenão and is relegated to Serie C | rowing

Rowing is relegated to Serie C at Brazilian Nationals. After a goalless draw with Confiança, this Sunday afternoon (28), at Baenão, Londrina’s victory over Vasco pushed Leão into the relegation zone. The club azulinou ended its participation in the Segundona in 17th place, with 43 points, in 38 games.

Leão Azul returns to the field on Wednesday (1st), at 20:00, for the semifinal of the Copa Verde, in the classic Re-Pa. The match is valid one way, on Curuzu, and is broadcast bid by bid on the OLiberal.com portal. Follow the pre- and post-game on Facebook and YouTube of O Liberal.

first chance

Coach Eduardo Baptista promoted the entry of defender Fredson to the starting lineup, after praising him for his performance in the rout against Manaus by 3-0. And the player participated in Leão’s first dangerous chance. deflected and the ball fell to Tocantins who kicked hard. The ball scraped the left post and went out.

Rafael Santos appears

As expected, the match was truncated for a long time and Remo couldn’t create much. Until the final minutes, the Lion scared a few times. It was then that the star of goalkeeper Rafael Santos appeared: in Gedoz’s free kick, Rafael took it in the corner. Afterwards, Matheus Oliveira had the best chance by leaving the left, receiving on the right and experimenting from a distance. However, goalkeeper Rafael Santos went up there to play for a corner.

Changes

During the break, coach Eduardo Baptista made some changes: Uchôa and Gedoz went out for Neto Moura and Jefferson to join. But the second half started with Confiança on top of Remo. The goalkeeper Vinícius needed to make a save in a shot by Williams, inside the area. The Lion almost missed the first goal.

Gooo… nullified!

At 8 minutes, Remo fans celebrated, but soon received a bucket of cold water. Neto Pessoa received it in the area, turned and kicked. The ball entered the goal but was soon disallowed. According to arbitration, the attacker dominated with his arm. The VAR evaluated the play and confirmed the hand touch.

last suffocation

With Londrina’s victory over Vasco, Remo began to try to work in a hurry, which generated passing errors and a streak of three chances for Confiança, who didn’t take advantage. On the other hand, Remo also had opportunities, such as Lucas Siqueira, who came face to face with the goalkeeper, but Rafael Santos got the better of him. Then the goalkeeper appeared once more to prevent Jefferson’s goal. Final score: 0 to 0.

Datasheet

Rowing x Trust

Brazilian Series B Championship – 38th round

Date: Sunday (28)

Time: at 4 pm

Location: Baenão Stadium

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira (SP)

Fourth referee: Djonaltan Costa de Araujo (PA)

VAR: Wagner Reway (FIFA/SP)

Yellow cards: Jonathan and Álvaro (CON)

Rowing: Vinicius; Thiago Ennes (Wellington Silva), Romércio, Fredson, Igor; Uchôa (Neto Moura), Lucas Siqueira, Gedoz (Jefferson); Matheus Oliveira, Tocantins (Erick Flores) and Neto Pessôa.

Technician: Eduardo Baptista.

Trust: Rafael Santos; Jonathan, Luan Bueno, Adalberto and Lucas Sampaio; Madison, Rafael Vila (Barba) and Álvaro; Willians (Robinho), Italo (Adriano Júnior) and Hernane Brocador (Tiago Reis).

Technician: Luizinho Lopes.