VIDEO: Remo fans fight near Baenão and police fire rubber bullets | rowing

After Remo’s relegation to Serie C, this Sunday afternoon (28), with a 0-0 draw against Confiança, at Baenão, there were fights outside the stadium. Some Azul fans started an exchange of punches and the military police intervened with rubber bullets and pepper spray.
Although the confusion took place outside the stadium, the event took the gas to Baenão. O Liberal’s team, present at Baenão, also suffered from the gas effects. Objects thrown towards the lawn at the end of the match can generate punishments for the Lion, with a fine and even loss of field command.
Remo has little time to recover from the fall. That’s because on Wednesday (1st), the club will visit Paysandu, for the first leg of the Copa Verde semifinals, at Curuzu, at 20:00. The match is broadcast bid-by-play on the OLiberal.com portal.