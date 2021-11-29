Video shows assaults committed by a civil police officer from the DF against ex

posted on 11/28/2021 9:33 PM



(credit: Material given to the Post Office)

Videos collected by the defense of the man stabbed by the Civil Police of the Federal District will serve to prove the aggressions suffered by the victim during the period in which he had a relationship with the accused. O mail revealed firsthand that Rafaela Motta, 40, was arrested again this Sunday (28/11), after hitting her former teammate with a pocketknife and puncturing the tires of his car.

The report also had access to the video recorded by the victim himself, where he shows the wounds caused by the bladed weapon (see the footage below). The assault case took place near his home, at SOF Norte. The man noticed a strange movement in the surroundings of the property and even registered a police report. A short time later, Rafaela would have flattened both tires on his car.

In testimony, the boy said that he went after the woman, when he ended up being hit by her with two knife blows in the back and a bite in the chest. In the footage, the man shows how his back looked after the injury. He had to be taken to hospital and had stitches. Rafaela appears being approached and handcuffed by the Military Police beside her. Despite this, the case is not treated as an attempted murder, but as a personal injury.

Another video recorded by the man when he was in the relationship, shows Rafaela attacking him with several slaps to the face and kicks (see below). At the police station, Rafaela signed a detailed term of occurrence (TCO) and was released again. In defense, she claimed that she occasionally passed her ex’s street when he tried to run after her. She also said that she tried to escape and, “frightened, she took the knife in her purse”, stating that the ex jumped on her to immobilize her and ended up injuring herself. Asked about having punctured the car’s tires, the woman said she was not involved in the damage and believes that the ex himself did it to incriminate her.

In a statement, the PCDF confirmed that the accused belongs to the institution’s staff and is already responding to the Disciplinary Administrative Proceeding (PAD) in the Permanent Disciplinary Commission (CPD), to various procedures in the General Police Department (CGP). She also informed that the server is on sick leave. “She also had her weapons collected and her restriction will be formally communicated to the Court”, stressed the corporation.

occurrences

Rafaella was arrested on Aug. 3 after breaking into the PCDF Internal Affairs at the Specialized Police Department (DPE) to try to prevent her ex-boyfriend’s testimony. Three days later, she had a preventive detention ordered by the Court for ideological falsehood and coercion.

She even went to the PFDF, but was released soon after. In 2018, the police officer threatened a man she was dating, according to a complaint filed by the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT). The victim reported that he met the agent through a relationship app. After disagreements between the couple, the partner wanted to break off the relationship, but she did not accept the end and called him insistently.

On March 10 of that year, the agent was at his address, where she stayed for several hours and only left after the victim showed up and said that the two could meet the next day. “In the following meetings and (after) telephone contacts, the offended person insisted on ending the relationship with the accused, but she did not agree, started to look for him and insistently call him, including at his place of work (Banco do Brasil) , causing them wear and tear and inconvenience”, says one of the excerpts of the document.

On one occasion, the policewoman threatened him and said that he “was playing with fire, that he would embarrass his work to make him lose his job and, further, in order to frighten him, insinuated that he would also harm his family of him, saying that if he told anything, it would be worse, that everything would come back in double for him and his family”.

She was convicted by the courts in this process and received a penalty of restriction of rights, being able to respond in freedom. The report tried to contact the agent, but there was no return until the last update of this text. Space remains available for manifestation.