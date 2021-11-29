Vini Junior is featured in Spanish newspapers again – Flamengo

Cria do Flamengo was the protagonist in Real Madrid’s victory over Sevilla in the Spanish Championship

Flamengo was unable to give reasons for the fans to celebrate this weekend, as the team lost the final of the Copa Libertadores, 2-1, to Palmeiras. However, Gávea’s spawn, Vini Jr, shone in Spain and decided to make another match for Real Madrid. The striker was essential in the victory over Sevilla and was featured on the covers of Spanish newspapers.

The merengue team faced a tough opponent at the Santiago Bernabéu. In this way, the match was tied until 41 minutes of the second stage and Cria entered the scene to decide the confrontation. The shirt 20 received it on the left side, went over the markers and kicked hard at the angle, with no chance of defense for the opposing goalkeeper.

Vini Jr is growing and has a prominent season for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. In this way, his name has been talked about throughout Europe and the interest of other teams that seek to count on Garoto do Ninho’s football arises. Clubs like PSG and Liverpool have already sounded out the player’s situation and may signal with a proposal in the future.

With the victory, Real Madrid isolated themselves in the lead of La Liga with 33 points, followed by rival Atlético de Madrid, with 29. The merengue team returns to the field next Wednesday (1), against Athletic Bilbao. The departure will be at the Santiago Bernabéu, at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time). The duel is another opportunity for forward Vini Jr to shine and help the team consolidate its leadership in the table.