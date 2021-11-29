Vinícius Jr scores, Real Madrid beats Sevilla and maintains Spanish leadership – 11/28/2021

Real Madrid beat Sevilla by 2-1 this afternoon (28), at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid, for the 15th round of the Spanish Championship. The goals of the game were scored by Rafa Mir, for the visitors, and by Benzema and Vini Jr. for the home team.

With the result, Real Madrid maintains the lead in the championship with 33 points added. Sevilla, on the other hand, drops to 4th place, with 28 points. In the next round, the Blancos take third placed Real Sociedad, on Saturday (4), at 17h. Sevilla will face Villareal, on the same day, at 10 am.

Vinícius Júnior solves one more time

Vini Jr. used to deciding the match for Real met the expectations of the crowd once again left his to resolve the game once again. Although he had some other opportunities that could have resulted in a higher score, he only managed to get past the barrier set up by goalkeeper Bono in the final minutes of the match.

Real Madrid turn the tables and guarantee victory

The blancos even looked for the game at certain times, but some areas of the field were not in the best night, especially the attack led by Vini Jr and Benzema, characterized tonight by the lack of aim that was only resolved in the final minutes. Although they managed to equalize and later turn the score around, the result could have been better if the few chances had been converted into a goal and if the team had managed to dominate some part of the field.

Sevilla grows in the game, but doesn’t hold back Vini Júnior

Sevilla grew gradually during the game and began to impose themselves, pressing Real Madrid out of the game in every chance they had. Highlight mainly for Rafa Mir and Ocampos who positioned themselves as a defensive first line throughout the game and ensured better coverage at the Bernabéu. Although they didn’t finish as much, they maintained territorial control of the field, but they were unable to prevent the home team’s offensives for a long time and were defeated.

Time closes at the Bernábeu

Casemiro suffered a tough entry from Jordán at 12 minutes into the second half and the game, which was no longer calm, had a closed time. The Brazilian argued with the Spaniard Montiel entered between the two to get satisfaction. Everyone argues, but soon the game was resumed.

Benzema leaves his with a touch of Brazil

Karim Benzema even left his and secured the tie for Real Madrid, but most of the goal was scored by the Brazilian Militão. The ex-São Paulo player released a kick from the middle with his right leg and Bono didn’t hold onto the ball hitting the crossbar and left over at Benzema’s feet just pushed inside.

Chronology

The game started with Real Madrid pressing, but Sevilla managed to grow little by little and open the scoring after 12 minutes with a goal by Rafa Mir. It didn’t take Real Madrid long to equal the score with a goal from Benzema. In the second half, Vinícius Júnior scored at 39 and guaranteed the victory.

DATASHEET:

REAL MADRID 2 x 1 SEVILLA

Reason: 15th round of the Spanish Championship

Local: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid (ESP)

Date and time: 11/28/2021 (Sunday), at 5:00 pm (Brasília time)

Yellow cards: Acuña (SEV), Montiel (SEV), Kroos (RMD), Ocampos (RMD)

Goals: Rafa Mir (SEV), at 12 of the first half; Benzema (RMD), at 32 of the first half; Vinícius Junior (RMD), 39th of the second half

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric (Camavinga), Kroos, Asensio (Valverde), Benzema, Vini Jr..Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.

Seville: Bono, Montiel (Munir), Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña, Fernando, Jordán (Óscar Rodríguez), Rakitic (Delaney), Ocampos (Idrissi), Papu Gómez (Óliver Torres), Rafa Mir. Coach: Julen Lopetegui.